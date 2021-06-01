START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Refresh your health goals

Spring is a time of renewal and the perfect time to reestablish our health-related goals. Use the ideas below as a springboard into a healthier you.
1. Be mindful about choices when dining out. Do you dine out several times a week or even daily? If so, you could be overconsuming saturated fat, sodium and sugar. Make informed choices and check the menu's nutrition information. This can usually be found online or in the store. Some restaurants may even have a "lighter side" menu or a “heart healthy” menu which will help you stick to your wellness goals.
2. Ditch the sugar-sweetened beverages. Yes, those specialty coffee drinks are comforting during the cold months, but winter is over so opt for an energizing, antioxidant-rich drink that will keep you feeling your best at work and play all summer long. Our beverage choices can have a huge impact on our weight since this is the largest contributor to added sugars in the typical American diet. Healthier options include 100% fruit or vegetable juice, infused water, unsweetened coffee and teas.
3. Snack to maximize nutrients. Snacks are a great way incorporate more color into your diet and can help you meet the recommendations of five servings of fruits and vegetables each day. If you don't get enough fruits, vegetables and whole grains during mealtimes then have some healthy snacks on hand for the mid-afternoon grumbles. Some nutrient-dense snack ideas include: nuts and dried fruit, cottage cheese and tomatoes, popcorn, whole-wheat pita and hummus, or an avocado and berry smoothie.
4. Eat local and seasonal produce. Nothing tastes better than food grown locally and picked at its peak ripeness. Local farmers markets are a great way to support the local economy and load up on nutrient-dense foods such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Try something new this season like bok choy, microgreens or daikon radish. If you need cooking ideas and recipes, check out our website, Watch Your Garden Grow, by visiting go.illinois.edu/GardenRecipes. Search the vegetable directory for your growing and cooking needs.
5. Grow your own and plan to preserve. Think about what you and your family like to eat and try to incorporate that into your gardening plans. You don’t need a large garden to grow some tasty ingredients. You can have luck growing all sorts of fruits, vegetables and herbs in pots or small raised beds with minimal construction. If you are into landscape and design, try incorporating some edible ornamentals into your plans this spring and summer. Ideas include: hostas, daylilies, pansies, nasturtium and borage.
Looking for ideas on gardening, seasonal recipes and home food preservation? Visit University of Illinois Extension’s website at extension.illinois.edu/hmrs or call 309-756-9978 to learn more.
Kristin Bogdonas is the Nutrition & Wellness Educator for University of Illinois Extension serving Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Stark Counties.