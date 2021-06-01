START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Refresh your health goals

Spring is a time of renewal and the perfect time to reestablish our health-related goals. Use the ideas below as a springboard into a healthier you.

1. Be mindful about choices when dining out. Do you dine out several times a week or even daily? If so, you could be overconsuming saturated fat, sodium and sugar. Make informed choices and check the menu's nutrition information. This can usually be found online or in the store. Some restaurants may even have a "lighter side" menu or a “heart healthy” menu which will help you stick to your wellness goals.

2. Ditch the sugar-sweetened beverages. Yes, those specialty coffee drinks are comforting during the cold months, but winter is over so opt for an energizing, antioxidant-rich drink that will keep you feeling your best at work and play all summer long. Our beverage choices can have a huge impact on our weight since this is the largest contributor to added sugars in the typical American diet. Healthier options include 100% fruit or vegetable juice, infused water, unsweetened coffee and teas.