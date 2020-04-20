START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Riding out the COVID-19 pandemic

Wow, a lot has changed since my last article. Here I was giving a warning about COVID-19 and how it might disrupt some races later this year. Almost all races through May have been canceled and many of those in June and July are already pulling the plug. It’s a bummer to see but given the current state of the virus in the United States, race directors don’t have many other options.
Being that we may or may not have a late summer race season, I figured the items below would pertain to everyone riding out COVID-19.
1. Get Outside: With nice weather returning this week, get out and enjoy it! Fresh air and sunshine can do wonders for us all. Gardening and spring yard work are perfect opportunities to disconnect for a bit.
2. Exercise: Walking, running and biking are all great options right now. From 30 to 60 minutes a few times a week is perfect for most. I would caution anyone to not take on too much right now, especially if you haven’t been very active in the last six months. The last thing you want to do is create an issue where you need to go to your doctor or the hospital because you were doing something your body wasn’t ready for.
3. Social distancing: This should go without saying. There are a lot of unknowns and daily changes with all things related to the virus. Please be courteous of others while enjoying the great outdoors. Give a wide berth if you need to go around someone and if someone is going to pass you, try and keep your nuclear family on the same side of the street or path to maximize safe passage for all.
4. Group activities: No, don’t be that guy, even if you are six feet apart. We owe it to our families, friends and neighbors in the community to be socially responsible. Again, there are too many unknowns to risk it for yourself or anyone you might come in to contact with in the days and weeks ahead. With more and more outdoor areas (paths, playgrounds, courts, etc.) closing, doing your part by going solo helps keep the pressure to close other places much lower.
5. Saying hello: Since we aren’t getting actual face time with those outside our homes, make sure to smile and/or wave as you see others during your activities. There is enough stress in everyone’s lives right now that a smiling face or a wave (from a safe distance) helps to lighten everyone’s mood.
I hope everyone continues to stay safe and healthy!
Jeramy Duffee is an RRCA Running Coach and an ACE Certified Personal Trainer with racing and coaching experience ranging from 5K’s to 100+ mile trail races. For coaching questions, you can contact him via email at swingthegate@gmail.com.
