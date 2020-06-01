START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Running through a COVID-19 summer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a runner, you can’t help but look at your race calendar and feel a sense of frustration. As we move into the summer months, it will likely linger. Unfortunately, it’s our new reality, at least for the short term. As we adjust to the new normal, we need to apply this to our running lifestyle as well. Here are a few suggestions to make your summer memorable as we continue to navigate these unchartered waters.

1. Stick to your routine. This helps to get you out the door. For me, the last two months have had a focus on consistency with no races looming. While you don’t necessarily need to throw down big miles right now, getting out the door on days you normally would and mixing up effort levels is a great way to stay fit. The weeks and months you spend being consistent will make life easier once you can transition into focused workouts for goal races. Eventually races will start happening again so be ready to hop in once they do.