START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Running through a COVID-19 summer

As a runner, you can’t help but look at your race calendar and feel a sense of frustration. As we move into the summer months, it will likely linger. Unfortunately, it’s our new reality, at least for the short term. As we adjust to the new normal, we need to apply this to our running lifestyle as well. Here are a few suggestions to make your summer memorable as we continue to navigate these unchartered waters.
1. Stick to your routine. This helps to get you out the door. For me, the last two months have had a focus on consistency with no races looming. While you don’t necessarily need to throw down big miles right now, getting out the door on days you normally would and mixing up effort levels is a great way to stay fit. The weeks and months you spend being consistent will make life easier once you can transition into focused workouts for goal races. Eventually races will start happening again so be ready to hop in once they do.
2. Bigger is not always better. We are incredibly lucky to have some big and amazing races in our area but the likelihood of those happening in the coming months is (currently) very low. It’s going to be a challenge for state and local officials to sign off on events where runners and spectators will reach into the thousands. We saw this happen a few weeks ago when the Bix 7 was canceled and moved to a virtual event. It’s not what anyone wanted but they had to make a tough call for everyone’s safety.
3. Think small and a few months out. If you really want to race this year, adding a smaller event to your calendar later this summer or into the fall is a safe play. Trail races are normally smaller in nature and with less fanfare so that might be the direction to look. With a little digging you should be able to find some great local options.
4. Plan your own adventure. As we continue to ease restrictions, planning an amazing adventure is the surefire way of getting something fun and challenging in. There are lots of great trails and paths within a few hours that you can go out and experience.
I hope everyone continues to stay safe and healthy. Make sure you get out and enjoy this summer weather now that it’s here to stay!
Bio: Jeramy Duffee is an RRCA Running Coach and an ACE Certified Personal Trainer with racing and coaching experience ranging from 5K’s to 100+ mile trail races. For running questions, you can contact him via email at swingthegate@gmail.com.
