START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Safely running during winter

With the 70-degree temps we had in the past few weeks, it’s hard to believe that Thanksgiving is 10 days away. Here’s to hoping that we can hover in the 50s during the day for the next few weeks and ease into winter.
As with everything else in 2020, Thanksgiving is probably going to be a bit different this year for most. If there’s one thing you can control, it’s getting out and exercising before your big day of eating and relaxing starts. When you think about the normal calorie count of a Thanksgiving dinner, getting out the door for a run earlier in the day is a great idea.
Having been a part of Start the Week Off Right for the past four years, this time of year always seems to bring one major theme for my articles – safety. With shortened daylight hours and temps still warm enough for most, that means there are still a lot of people out exercising after the sun goes down. With Covid restrictions limiting some gym capacities and some folks preferring to avoid them altogether, I believe this year the safety factor is even more important. Making your way home safely should always be your #1 goal when heading out for a run. With hospitals inching closer towards capacity due to the pandemic, anything you can do to avoid a trip there is your best play.
Here are a few items that will increase your odds of making it home safely.
1. Use a light. This should be a mandatory part of your running kit if you are heading out in the dark. Not only does it greatly increase your chance of others (pedestrians, cars, etc.) seeing you but you are also able to see where you are stepping.
2. Wear reflective clothing. Adding some reflectivity or bright colors to your running attire helps to keep you visible. Items such as reflective slap bracelets, bright gloves or a hat are cheaper options if you find yourself wearing all black apparel for most runs.
3. Use sidewalks when available. Living in the Midwest, this isn’t always a given. Once the snow starts falling and with the freeze/thaw process, sometimes sidewalks are less safe than roads. If you do need to run in the road, it’s recommended to run on the shoulder facing traffic so you can see each car coming your way.
4. Tell someone about your route. Informing someone about your intended route and an expected timeline for your return is good practice. Worst case scenario, if something goes sideways during your run, there is someone who knows where to look for you.
I hope you all have a Happy Thanksgiving!
Jeramy Duffee is an RRCA Running Coach and an ACE Certified Personal Trainer with racing and coaching experience ranging from 5K’s to 100+ mile trail races. For running related questions, you can contact him via email at swingthegate@gmail.com.
