START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Safely running during winter

With the 70-degree temps we had in the past few weeks, it’s hard to believe that Thanksgiving is 10 days away. Here’s to hoping that we can hover in the 50s during the day for the next few weeks and ease into winter.

As with everything else in 2020, Thanksgiving is probably going to be a bit different this year for most. If there’s one thing you can control, it’s getting out and exercising before your big day of eating and relaxing starts. When you think about the normal calorie count of a Thanksgiving dinner, getting out the door for a run earlier in the day is a great idea.

Having been a part of Start the Week Off Right for the past four years, this time of year always seems to bring one major theme for my articles – safety. With shortened daylight hours and temps still warm enough for most, that means there are still a lot of people out exercising after the sun goes down. With Covid restrictions limiting some gym capacities and some folks preferring to avoid them altogether, I believe this year the safety factor is even more important. Making your way home safely should always be your #1 goal when heading out for a run. With hospitals inching closer towards capacity due to the pandemic, anything you can do to avoid a trip there is your best play.

Here are a few items that will increase your odds of making it home safely.

