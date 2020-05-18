START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Safety remains top priority at Trinity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The world looks and feels a lot different than it did two months ago. There have been many valuable lessons learned about the virus and the way we view and deal with health. As Quad-Citians begin to leave their homes and reenter their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, UnityPoint Health – Trinity wants to help patients and their families understand how health care is changing. At UnityPoint Health, safety remains our top priority.

From our patients to team members to our community at large, we want to make sure you know we’re taking every precaution to keep you and your family safe in our facilities and out in the community.

Care will look and feel different

When visiting a hospital or clinic, people can expect to see all team members, patients, and visitors wearing masks. Many clinics are also utilizing a virtual waiting room that allows people to wait safely in their vehicles until an exam room is ready. Public spaces like waiting areas are now arranged differently to allow for social distancing.

Additionally, all patients admitted to UnityPoint Health hospitals are now tested for COVID-19, including planned admissions and transfers of all ages who have not been tested for COVID-19 in the prior 72 hours.