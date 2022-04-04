START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Science still out on vaping safety

What a difference 50 years makes. In the 1960s it wasn’t unusual to see individuals smoking in stores, office buildings and even hospitals.

Today, smokers have access to a relatively new device called an e-cigarette. E-cigarettes are battery-powered devices that work by heating a liquid into an aerosol the user inhales. The liquid typically contains nicotine, propylene glycol, glycerin, flavorings and other chemicals.

E-cigarette smoking — known as vaping — is gaining in popularity. In fact, because of the increased popularity of e-cigarettes, which have fewer restrictions on where the devices can be smoked, you’re more likely to see an individual smoking an e-cigarette than a tobacco cigarette.

Research published in Annuals of Intern Medicine indicates that roughly 1 in every 20 Americans uses vaping devices, and 1 in 3 users vape daily. E-cigarettes' popularity continues to soar, particularly among young adults and teenagers.

Many people view vaping as a “healthy alternative” to smoking, but is this really the case?

“It really is unclear at this time, but there does seem to be certain aspects where it appears to be safer,” said Brian D. Witt, M.D., a pulmonologist with Genesis Pulmonary Associates.

“Vaping doesn’t have the tar and carcinogens associated with tobacco. But it does introduce new chemicals that we’re unsure, at this time, how they affect the body or the lungs.”

Aerosol in e-cigarettes generally contains fewer toxic chemicals than the deadly 7,000 chemicals in smoke from regular cigarettes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, e-cigarette aerosol is not harmless. It can contain harmful and potentially harmful substances and chemicals. And doctors advise anytime a chemical is introduced into the lungs it has the potential to cause issues.

The one chemical that’s most worrisome — propylene glycol.

“It converts to formaldehyde in your body. And that’s a known carcinogen,” Witt said. “Looking at the chemical composition of vaping liquid, there has been shown to be heavy metals and impurities that could cause some major issues if those build up in the body.”

Lung tissue research also has shown that vaping causes lung inflammation. The body views it as foreign chemicals, and it activates the inflammatory response.

“Anytime there’s inflammation in the lungs, over time, it can cause lung damage and it also can cause increased symptoms associated with asthma,” Witt said.

Other additives that concern Witt are sweeteners or flavorings in unregulated products. Many e-cigarette users are drawn to sweet and fruity flavored e-liquids, which use artificial sweeteners.

“Sweeteners are artificial chemicals. They can act as irritants, especially sweeter flavors such as cinnamon,” he added. “This can cause major irritation in the lungs.”

While the possible long-term health effects of e-cigarettes aren’t yet clear, Witt believes users should be aware of potential side effects that could lead to more severe health issues.

“The key is associating new symptoms with the time period of when the vaping started,” Witt said. “And symptoms to be on the lookout for would be a persistent cough, new shortness of breath, tightness in the chest. These can be symptoms of lung damage.”

If you smoke e-cigarettes, it is imperative that you tell your health care provider. Knowing this information will allow your provider to treat you accordingly should any symptoms arise.

So, while e-cigarettes may be less harmful than regular cigarettes, that doesn’t mean e-cigarettes are safe.

“It hasn’t been around long enough to have sufficient studies to give us the data we need to definitively say that vaping is safer,” Witt said. “At this time, we really have to be cautious with vaping.”

Stephanie Carmichael is a senior corporate communications specialist for Genesis Health System.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0