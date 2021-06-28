START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Should I see a chiropractor?

For example, a person suffering neck pain driven by stress may receive relief from an adjustment to the neck, but unless the incorporation of exercise, relaxation, or calming practices geared toward stress management are implemented, positive longer-term outcomes are less likely. The intervention needs to address what is causing the symptom.

Chiropractors sometimes hear people say that chiropractic care did not work for them, but what people often means is the adjustments they received did not support their desired outcomes. However, chiropractors across the world have varying approaches to delivery of care. At the Palmer Chiropractic Clinics, there are more than 20 clinicians with varying styles, techniques, and supportive care. This variety can be an advantage to different people with different types of pain.

During your appointment, a chiropractor will perform an evaluation and develop a management plan that almost always includes adjusting. However, an examination will also look at lifestyle factors and different drivers of pain in your life. Care may emphasize adjustments, exercise, muscle work or stretching. Depending on what is driving your pain, a care plan may also emphasize meditation, breathing or even journaling. This is and should always be patient specific, as no one person’s pain experience is the same.