START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Simple substitutions for healthier holiday cooking

'Tis the season for celebrating the holidays and with celebration comes an increased demand for cooking and baking. This time of year is one of the busiest, and we all know what it’s like to have to run to the store for that one forgotten item. Next time you forget something, save some time by considering one of the following substitutions you may already have on hand.
Out with the oil or butter. If you haven’t already used your ripe bananas for bread, use them in place of the oil or butter in your baking recipe. You may also use pureed avocado, if preferred. This is a great way to eliminate dairy while not sacrificing on flavor.
(1 cup butter or oil = 1 cup of mashed ripe banana or 1 cup of pureed avocado)
Mayo-nay. Mayonnaise is a primary ingredient in most salad sides, particularly egg salads and pasta salads. It’s flavorful but can add up in calories quickly when eaten often. Instead of using mayo in your recipe, consider using nonfat Greek yogurt or fat-free sour cream. You’ll maintain the creamy base and lighten up the dish.
(1 cup mayo = 1 cup nonfat Greek yogurt or 1 cup fat-free sour cream)
Hmmm, breadcrumbs? If your recipe calls for breadcrumbs, check your pantry for other items including bran cereal, plain Cheerios cereal, or rolled oats. You can crush these or use a food processor to get the right consistency, and don’t forget to add herbs and spices like Italian Seasoning or garlic powder for flavor.
(1 cup breadcrumbs = 1 cup crushed bran cereal, 1 cup crushed Cheerios, or 1 cup rolled oats)
Forget the frosting. Do any of your sweets call for a frosting finish? Try changing it up by using a fat-free whipped topping instead! This won’t work for all your dessert dishes but it’s a lighter, healthier option that still tastes great.
Don’t forget about other simple swaps that you can make with little effort! When you’re able, use the fat free or lite version of an ingredient you’re cooking with. Try incorporating whole wheat flour instead of white flour. Instead of using sugar, use a plant-based sweetener such as Stevia or Truvia, and use egg whites instead of whole eggs.
If you’re looking for more ways to incorporate healthy alternatives into your recipes, UnityPoint Health – Trinity will be hosting a class called Cooking with Heart starting January 7. This six-part class will help you to learn easy, doable recipes and cooking skills to improve your overall health. Classes will focus on evidence-based nutritional information to promote a heart-healthy diet. For more information or to register go to unitypoint.org/quadcities/cookingwithheart.
Enjoy every minute spent with the people you love. Happy holidays from UnityPoint Health – Trinity!
Chelsie Howe, MS, CHES, is a Wellness Coach at UnityPoint Health – Trinity.