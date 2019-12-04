START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Simple substitutions for healthier holiday cooking

'Tis the season for celebrating the holidays and with celebration comes an increased demand for cooking and baking. This time of year is one of the busiest, and we all know what it’s like to have to run to the store for that one forgotten item. Next time you forget something, save some time by considering one of the following substitutions you may already have on hand.

Out with the oil or butter. If you haven’t already used your ripe bananas for bread, use them in place of the oil or butter in your baking recipe. You may also use pureed avocado, if preferred. This is a great way to eliminate dairy while not sacrificing on flavor.

(1 cup butter or oil = 1 cup of mashed ripe banana or 1 cup of pureed avocado)

Mayo-nay. Mayonnaise is a primary ingredient in most salad sides, particularly egg salads and pasta salads. It’s flavorful but can add up in calories quickly when eaten often. Instead of using mayo in your recipe, consider using nonfat Greek yogurt or fat-free sour cream. You’ll maintain the creamy base and lighten up the dish.

(1 cup mayo = 1 cup nonfat Greek yogurt or 1 cup fat-free sour cream)

