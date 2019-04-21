“Your future depends on your dreams, so go to sleep.” --Mesut Barazany
I remember during medical school and especially during my internal medicine residency, we used to brag about having no sleep for more than 24 hours and still function like nothing has happened. But then reports started coming in about fatal mistakes made by residents who were sleep deprived and then a few residents died while driving home from long, sleepless shifts. This prompted new laws limiting the maximum number of hours residents can work. The danger is not limited to errors in judgment. Studies show higher rates of cancers, especially breast cancer, in night shift nurses. A remarkable 58 percent increase is reported. Increased rates of autoimmune diseases, especially multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis, have been documented among people who have prolonged disturbance of the circadian rhythm in their sleep cycle.
As we all know the modern lifestyle, long exposures to TV, computer screens and cell phones, plus a lack of activity and processed food make the perfect recipe for an epidemic of sleep problems. This has set the stage for the multi-billion-dollar sleep medicine industry. The problem is that most of these sleep medicines can be habit forming and have significant nasty side effects from older medicines like diphenhydramine (Benadryl) to newer ones like Zolpidem (Ambien) or Eszopiclone (Lunesta). Insomnia is becoming more and more common. Previously thought to be primarily a problem for the elderly, more and more younger people are now experiencing it. Older people have more problems maintaining sleep and younger ones have trouble initiating sleep. Insomnia is more common in women and presently it is estimated that one in four women suffer from some form of insomnia.
I want to point out few things. First, we don’t need 8 hours of sleep every night; our sleep needs can vary. Watching a clock makes it harder to fall back to sleep. If you have a night when you didn’t get enough sleep that doesn’t mean you will have a dreadful day. We are very resilient and can adapt if it’s an occasional occurrence. It’s a misconception that good and deep sleepers don’t dream. Actually, dreaming is an essential part of good sleep. It’s also not always the case that we sleep through the night when we have a “good” sleep. Occasional awakenings are perfectly normal.
So, what are some healthier, natural ways to get good zzzz’s?
Start here: Maintain a regular sleep wake schedule, even on weekends. Develop a soothing evening ritual as a bridge to sleep. Simulate dusk: dim your lights for a couple of hours before bedtime. Make sure there is no blue light in your room, as blue light activates your arousal center in the brain. Relax with a warm bath and intimacy. Avoid caffeine and high sugary meals or drinks for at least 4-6 hours before bedtime. Keep your bedroom cool: 68 degrees is the optimal temperature for sleep. Approach getting to sleep as a personal spiritual practice, an act of faith. The 4,7,8 breathing exercise for couple of minutes will relax you and relieve stress and anxiety. Google “4, 7, 8 breathing” to learn about this approach. Use progressive muscle relaxation techniques (You can find details in books or online via YouTube). Sublingual melatonin bypasses first-pass liver metabolism which may result in more reliable serum levels, which can help with sleep. Sustained release may more accurately simulate the normal physiologic peak of melatonin levels midway through the night. A recent study suggested sustained-release of 2mg of melatonin administered to patients aged 55 to 80 with insomnia was significantly effective. Magnesium glycinate or magnesium chelate near bedtime will relax your muscles and aid in sleep. Other herbs like valerian root, hops, lemon balm and Supplements like 5 HTP near bedtime help.
Having regular, peaceful sleep is essential for our health because our body and mind and can heal mind heal from all the stressors experienced during our wakeful state.