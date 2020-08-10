START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Spice up your cooking routine in quarantine

5. Take a virtual cooking class: Have you always wanted to learn tricks and tips for delicious cooking in the kitchen? UnityPoint Health – Trinity is offering their popular Cooking with Heart cooking series virtually. Now you can watch dishes being prepared in the comfort of your home and ask questions as the dish is made. The class takes you on a six-week journey to eating healthier by teaching you small steps and changes that can put you on a road to success. Some of the topics covered include redesigning your kitchen, mindful eating, anti-aging eating, and finding out what plant-based really means. The interactive series demonstrates over 25 dishes in six weeks. Each week, class participants get a chance to make at least two of the dishes in their own home with the culinary instructor. You get great new meal ideas and ways to update your own recipes to healthier versions. Participants have fun and gain confidence in cooking easy and quick meals that are delicious and good for them. Additionally, you receive a binder with all the recipes and handouts to keep organized. The class only costs $99 for the entire series and scholarships are available. To see if you qualify for a scholarship, please call 309-779-5340. Take back your health with delicious dishes!