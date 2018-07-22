Now that the 4th of July is over and the Quad-City Times Bix 7 is right around the corner, we’re hearing the rumblings of back-to-school talk. Yes, it’s that time. School will soon start, and that means it’s time to schedule per-participation examinations (PPE) for athletes – otherwise known as back-to-school sports physicals.
The purpose of the PPE is to maximize the health of athletes and determine if it’s safe for them to participate in sports. The exam may detect conditions that predispose the athlete to injury or illness and can provide strategies to prevent injuries.
In 2014, the National Athletic Training Association published a position paper on Pre-participation Physical Examinations which sets a standard on what should be a part of this exam.
The exam consists of:
Medical and Family history: This includes previous musculoskeletal injuries, hearing or vision problems, family history of cardiovascular disease, head and neck injuries, any history of chest pain or breathing problems, etc.
General health screening: Should include vital signs (height, weight, blood pressure and pulse)
Vision Screen: Assess visual acuity and screen for possible retinal or neurological problems
Cardiovascular screen: Listen to the heart and lungs
Neurologic screen: Review any history of concussion, head and/or neck injuries and spinal cord involvement
Musculoskeletal/Orthopedic Screen: This should include functional movement tests and range of motion activities for the upper and lower body extremities
Medical screen: General evaluation of heart and lungs, along with an assessment of eyes, ears, nose, throat, lymph nodes, abdomen and skin conditions
After the exam, the examiner will fill out the form provided by the athlete and provide the results to the exam. If there are any conditions or abnormalities noted, further evaluation is needed before the athlete can participate in sports. Your pediatrician, family M.D., doctor of chiropractic, osteopath, registered nurse, physical therapist or physician’s assistant can provide a proper PPE.
Sports physicals provide a baseline measure that allows the athlete, coaches and parents the knowledge to feel comfortable that the athlete can begin a season ready to learn, grow and succeed.