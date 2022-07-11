START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Stay hydrated this summer

How much water you need each day depends on many different factors. For example, if you are in an area where the environment is hot, humid, dry, or high altitude, you will need to drink more water. Your age, size and activity level also impact how much fluid you will need.

An easy way to see if you are drinking enough water is to look at the color of your urine. If you are drinking enough water, your urine will be a pale clear-yellow color. If it is a darker yellow or amber color, you will need to increase the amount of water you consume.

Know the Signs of Dehydration

Even with the best habits and intentions, dehydration can happen. It is important to know the signs of dehydration so you can quickly address them. The symptoms of dehydration will vary depending on your level of dehydration. These are mild to moderate signs to look for:

• Headache

• Irritability or sleepiness

• Skin is dry and warm

• Face may be flush

• Dry, sticky mouth

• Dry tongue, thick saliva

• Dizziness made worse when you are standing

• Muscle weakness

• Loss of appetite

• Urine is darker than normal

• Low urine output

• May have a dry cough

• Extreme thirst

Did you know? If you are having difficulty focusing on a task, you may need some water. Your brain is about 75% water. So being well-hydrated helps your brain to work better. Studies show well-hydrated people can focus better, absorb and recall information and perform better than people who are not well-hydrated.

The average adult's body is made up of about 60% water. However, the amount of water in your body can vary anywhere from 45% to 75% depending on many factors, such as your age. For example, babies and small children have a higher percentage of water in their bodies compared to adults. So babies and children are at increased risk of becoming dehydrated. There are many reasons you can become dehydrated. You may be busy and forget to drink enough or do not realize you are thirsty or don’t have water readily available.

Ideally, the goal is to avoid dehydration by staying properly hydrated. However, if the symptoms of dehydration hit you, it can be wise to reach for an electrolyte drink to rehydrate quickly.

If you find it difficult to drink enough water each day try incorporating more water-logged fruits and vegetables into your diet. On average, 1 cup of fruits and vegetables (chopped or sliced) will yield 0.5 cups of water. In addition, you’ll be getting lots of fiber, vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals to keep you feeling fresh and at your best.