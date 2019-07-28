Stay hydrated this summer with these cool, refreshing drinks that the whole family will love! Whether you’re working hard in the yard or relaxing by the pool, these recipes will keep you hydrated and ready for all of your summer activities.
Remember, many people don't feel thirsty until they're already dehydrated so thirst isn’t always a reliable indicator of the body’s need for water.
Your body needs more water when you are in hot climates, more physically active, running a fever, or having diarrhea or vomiting. Water is the best beverage to hydrate. Energy drinks, coffee, tea, and soda are not the best sources to hydrate as they contain caffeine and can affect your heart, adding to the strain placed on your body by heat. Alcohol causes dehydration and increases the risk of heat illness.
If you find it difficult to drink enough water each day try incorporating more water-logged fruits and vegetables into your diet. Did you know vegetables typically contain more water than other foods including fruit? They are often over 90% water by weight; another great reason to eat your vegetables.
On average, 1 cup of the fruits and vegetables (chopped or sliced) will yield .5 cups of water. In addition, you’ll be getting lots of fiber, vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals to keep you feeling energized.
Herb and Fruit Infused Waters
Herb-Fruit Pairings
Thyme-Pineapple
Pineapple Sage-Blackberry
Basil-Strawberry
Mint-Mango
Cilantro-Watermelon
Mint-Cucumber-Lime
Ginger-Orange
Infuse your water or tea with these combinations for a fresh and nutritious beverage. Add ingredients to a jar or pitcher, add water (or prepared tea), let sit in the fridge for several hours to overnight.
Watermelon Cooler
6 cups watermelon, cubed
Stevia or monk fruit sweetener to taste
1/2 cup lemon juice
Mint leaves (optional)
Place watermelon, lemon juice and sweetener in a blender and blend until smooth. Chill and serve.
Lavender Raspberry Lemonade
Raspberry lemonade drink mix (8 packets for a gallon, 1 packet for 16 oz.)
16 oz. of water (128 oz. for a pitcher)
1.5 teaspoons of dried lavender for 16 oz. or ¼ cup dried lavender for a pitcher
Combine raspberry lemonade packets and dried lavender in your beverage container with water and allow to sit overnight for flavors to infuse.
Fruit and Vegetable Smoothies
Too little iron can leave you feeling fatigued. Incorporate vitamin C to aid in iron absorption such as citrus and strawberries. Plant-based sources of iron include spinach and seeds.
Add a handful of spinach and strawberries into your morning smoothies for added vitamin C and iron. Looking for a hydrating liquid other than milk? Try coconut water which is a great source of electrolytes and blends well with fruits and veggies.