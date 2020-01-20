Start the Week Off Right: Staying focused on the goal ahead

Have you set some goals or resolutions to work toward in the new year/decade? Whatever you choose to focus on make it a priority and be about it! Like the saying goes, “more is lost by indecision than wrong decision”.
Here are 3 steps for staying fully focused and bringing your goals to fruition.
1. Develop new habits to support your goal. All of the choices you make day-to-day will determine your success. Does your current routine support your desired goal? If not, what changes do you need to make? We are all creatures of habit and it can be hard to change a routine even with the best intentions. Take a look at your daily and weekly routines to determine if your habits are working for or against your desired goals.
2. Eliminate distractions and time drains. After reviewing your daily and weekly routines, jot down the activities that take up large portions of time. For most people I imagine this being time spent watching television, scrolling on social media, or some other digital distraction. These activities may bring you some sort of satisfaction but ultimately they eat up a lot of time that could be used for something more productive.
Just as a food diary can be eye opening, keeping a log of a typical tech week may help identify habits to change. You don’t need to completely eliminate all of these of activities but try to keep them in check so you can focus on what matters most in your life. There are some useful apps that can help manage your digital diet including ZenScreen and QualityTime.
Whatever you perceive as the biggest waste of time in your week, adjust your routine and be patient. Adjustment takes time but don’t give up. With challenge comes change!
3. Check in often. It’s important to revisit your goals and check-in on a regular basis. In other words, keep your goals front and center. It’s easy to set your intentions but without a plan, that goal is just a wish. I would suggest rereading your goal every day, morning and night. This repetition and daily focus will help you manifest your dreams into reality.
A vision board is another way to manifest what you want out of life. Creating a collage of pictures and words can help you lay out your ideal future. You’ll develop an emotional connection with this vision keeping you motivated and productive. Vision boards are like a lighthouse to guide you on even the cloudiest of days.
Barriers and setbacks are inevitable but don’t dwell on these for long. Find the momentum to keep going and never lose sight of the big picture. Change takes time so be kind to yourself, stay focused and remember- What’s the BEST that could happen?
Kristin Bogdonas is the Nutrition & Wellness Educator for University of Illinois Extension serving Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Stark Counties. To contact her about health and wellness programs, call 309-756-9978.
