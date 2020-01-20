Start the Week Off Right: Staying focused on the goal ahead

Have you set some goals or resolutions to work toward in the new year/decade? Whatever you choose to focus on make it a priority and be about it! Like the saying goes, “more is lost by indecision than wrong decision”.

Here are 3 steps for staying fully focused and bringing your goals to fruition.

1. Develop new habits to support your goal. All of the choices you make day-to-day will determine your success. Does your current routine support your desired goal? If not, what changes do you need to make? We are all creatures of habit and it can be hard to change a routine even with the best intentions. Take a look at your daily and weekly routines to determine if your habits are working for or against your desired goals.

2. Eliminate distractions and time drains. After reviewing your daily and weekly routines, jot down the activities that take up large portions of time. For most people I imagine this being time spent watching television, scrolling on social media, or some other digital distraction. These activities may bring you some sort of satisfaction but ultimately they eat up a lot of time that could be used for something more productive.

