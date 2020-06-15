START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Take a mid-day stretch break

We often hear about the importance of being active and moving, and most of the time we assume that this movement takes a lot of time. What if we told you that it only takes 5 minutes in the middle of the day?
It’s important to find time to include cardio (walking, running, biking, etc.) and resistance training, but it’s just as important to include stretching. A mid-day stretch break can be very beneficial, especially if your job has you sitting most of the day or hunched over a computer or tablet.
There are several benefits of stretching, including reduced muscle tension, improved circulation, stress management, better posture and improved overall functional performance of your body.
Here are four simple stretches for your mid-day stretch break. All you need is a wall! Hold each stretch for about 20-30 seconds on each side. Remember to breathe through each stretch, with the breath flowing in through the nose and out through the mouth. A stretch should feel good! If it hurts, just back off the stretch a bit.
Overhead Shoulder Reach: Stand with the side of your body against the wall. Raise the arm that’s against the wall and reach toward the ceiling. You should feel the stretch in the top part of your armpit and into your upper arm.
Reach Back: Stand with one side of your body against the wall. Reach your arm back as far as you can. Your palm should be facing the wall. You should feel it in the front part of your chest and into the shoulder.
Upside-Down Cactus: Stand with one side of your body against the wall. From there, slowly raise your arm up behind your body while making a 90-degree angle with your elbow. Your palm should be facing away from the wall. You should feel the stretch in the front part of your chest and into the side of your upper arm.
Wall Prayer: Start on your knees, facing the wall, about an arm’s length way from the wall. Put your hands in a prayer position against the wall and above your head. Let your upper body sink toward the ground while keeping your forearms and hands against the wall. You should feel the stretch across your upper back and into each arm.
Give your body 5 minutes of stretching in the middle of the day. It will be so grateful and pay you dividends the rest of the day.
Cherie Marriott, D.C., is a 1986 graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic. She’s been a faculty clinician in the Palmer Chiropractic Clinic since 1990 and earned her Diplomate in Chiropractic Pediatrics in 1996.
Palmer Chiropractic Clinics delivers more than 75,000 patient visits in the Quad Cities every year. Learn more at http://www.palmer.edu/clinics/quad-cities/.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!