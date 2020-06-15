START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Take a mid-day stretch break

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We often hear about the importance of being active and moving, and most of the time we assume that this movement takes a lot of time. What if we told you that it only takes 5 minutes in the middle of the day?

It’s important to find time to include cardio (walking, running, biking, etc.) and resistance training, but it’s just as important to include stretching. A mid-day stretch break can be very beneficial, especially if your job has you sitting most of the day or hunched over a computer or tablet.

There are several benefits of stretching, including reduced muscle tension, improved circulation, stress management, better posture and improved overall functional performance of your body.

Here are four simple stretches for your mid-day stretch break. All you need is a wall! Hold each stretch for about 20-30 seconds on each side. Remember to breathe through each stretch, with the breath flowing in through the nose and out through the mouth. A stretch should feel good! If it hurts, just back off the stretch a bit.

Overhead Shoulder Reach: Stand with the side of your body against the wall. Raise the arm that’s against the wall and reach toward the ceiling. You should feel the stretch in the top part of your armpit and into your upper arm.