November is National Diabetes Month. It’s a time to raise awareness about one of the most common, progressive diseases in the United States.
Did you know?
- 1 in 11 Americans has diabetes
- 1 in 3 adults has prediabetes (90% don’t know it) and many others are living undiagnosed with this disease
Type 1 Diabetes: Body doesn’t make enough insulin (5% of those diagnosed). It can develop at any age. There is no known way to prevent it.
Type 2 Diabetes: Body can’t use insulin properly (95% of those diagnosed). It can develop at any age. Most cases can be prevented.
In the Quad-City area, 14% of adults have diabetes which is a 3% increase from 2015. Another 8.1% have been told they have prediabetes or “borderline” diabetes. This is a condition where blood glucose is higher than normal but not high enough to be diagnosed with diabetes.
The good news is that lifestyle modifications can delay or prevent prediabetes from progressing to type 2 diabetes. The first step is to find out if you’re at risk by visiting cdc.gov/prediabetes/takethetest. The sooner you know, the sooner you can take action and take charge of your health.
There is an entire month dedicated to educating the public about this disease for good reason. Diabetes increases your risk for other chronic diseases including heart disease, cancer and stroke (the leading causes of death in the United States). Diabetes self-management requires an investment of time and energy. Having to co-manage multiple illnesses can be even more challenging.
There is not a one-size-fits-all diet plan and there isn’t a “special diet” that people with diabetes need to follow. The new approach to diabetes management takes into account personal goals, needs and current lifestyle behaviors which is an individualized approach. It is estimated that a person with diabetes spends less than 1% of their life with their health care team making self-management skills crucial to success.
For example, managing carbohydrate intake is an important skill when it comes to balancing meals and snacks. Carbohydrate Counting and the Plate Method are two tools that can be helpful when monitoring carbohydrate intake. Knowing what counts as a carbohydrate is the first step. Carbohydrates are found in the following food groups:
- Dairy
- Starchy vegetables (corn, potatoes)
- Fruit and juice
- Vegetable sources of protein (peas, lentils, beans)
Talk with your health care provider and a registered dietitian about your personal goals and diabetes management plan. Questions to ask your health care team:
- What can I do to lower my chances of getting heart disease?
- What should my goals be for A1C, blood pressure, and cholesterol?
For more information about preventing and managing this disease, attend this free, local event, Living with Purpose, on November 21 at St. Ambrose University. Register by November 15 at this link: www.livingwithpurpose2019.eventbrite.com.