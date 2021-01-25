START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Taking care of our hearts, together

Winter is a time of rest and reflection but as the days slowly become longer, we’re reminded that spring will soon usher in new beginnings and opportunities. What is in store for the New Year? It is anyone’s guess but we stay hopeful that the best is yet to come.
Like the beginning of a new day, many of us set our intentions and strive to be better versions of ourselves in the New Year. You may have many aspirations or goals you want to achieve in the months ahead, but I encourage you to put your self-care first. We have all been under a considerable amount of stress which puts a lot of strain on our hearts and subsequent well-being.
Your heart is the most important muscle in your body. Every day your heart pumps 2,000 gallons of blood that travels about 12,000 miles through your body. That’s like taking four trips across the country from coast to coast! Your heart does this and so much more. It’s time we show our hearts some love as we head into February, American Heart Month.
The fact is, our hearts are healthier together. Studies show that when we join forces with others at home or online, we stay motivated to make heart-healthy choices. Gather your friends and family and invest in your heart health.
These aren’t merely suggestions, they’re matters of the heart.
1. Eat healthy, together. Studies show that we tend to eat like our friends and family. Your healthy choices may inspire those around you. Focus on foods with heart health benefits. Foods high in fiber (fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains) and omega-3 fats (salmon, trout, flax seeds) can help lower your cholesterol and reduce inflammation. Start by filling half your plate with fruits and vegetables and limit added sugars and saturated fats.
2. Be active, together. People with friends or family who support their efforts to be physically active are more likely to be successful. Find ways to add more activity to your gatherings like going for a walk after dinner, playing basketball or challenging each other to a squat contest. If it’s too cold or rainy, try a free online walking video or dance tutorial which could get everyone laughing. We all need to “lol” more often and not just in our texts! According to the American Heart Association, research suggests laughing can lower stress hormones, decrease inflammation in your arteries, and raise your HDL (good) cholesterol. One minute of laughter is like 10 minutes on the row machine.
3. Be grateful, together. Gratitude is more than a buzzword. It’s a way of living each day that can lower your blood pressure and improve immune function. Have you ever had a great day overall but found yourself ruminating on the one negative thing that happened? This “negativity bias” is a natural tendency and to counteract it, we must practice gratitude. Psychologist Rick Hansen says our brains are like Velcro for bad experiences but Teflon for good ones which means the negative experiences tend to stick better. Get into the habit of being grateful and hold others accountable to focus more on the positive aspects of your day, your week, and your year.
American Heart Month each February is a time to raise awareness about heart disease, the leading cause of death of men and women in the United States. The theme this year, Our Hearts, is all about inspiring people to join forces to reach desired health goals. You don’t have to make big changes all at once. Small steps will get you where you want to go.
Kristin Bogdonas is the Nutrition & Wellness Educator for University of Illinois Extension serving Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Stark Counties. For more information and upcoming nutrition & wellness programs, visit https://extension.illinois.edu/hmrs.