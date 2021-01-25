START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Taking care of our hearts, together

1. Eat healthy, together. Studies show that we tend to eat like our friends and family. Your healthy choices may inspire those around you. Focus on foods with heart health benefits. Foods high in fiber (fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains) and omega-3 fats (salmon, trout, flax seeds) can help lower your cholesterol and reduce inflammation. Start by filling half your plate with fruits and vegetables and limit added sugars and saturated fats.

2. Be active, together. People with friends or family who support their efforts to be physically active are more likely to be successful. Find ways to add more activity to your gatherings like going for a walk after dinner, playing basketball or challenging each other to a squat contest. If it’s too cold or rainy, try a free online walking video or dance tutorial which could get everyone laughing. We all need to “lol” more often and not just in our texts! According to the American Heart Association, research suggests laughing can lower stress hormones, decrease inflammation in your arteries, and raise your HDL (good) cholesterol. One minute of laughter is like 10 minutes on the row machine.