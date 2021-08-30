START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Tapering and 4sta Hike

Running Highlight of the Month: Last month the Bix 7 took place in Davenport and as it always does, it attracted a big crowd with a lot of elite runners from across the country. Leonard Korir took home the victory on the notoriously hilly 7-mile course in 32:48. On the women’s side, Edna Kiplagat took home the win in 37.17. To put these speedy times into perspective, they averaged 4:41 and 5:19 per mile respectively. Wow!

This time of year brings a portion of training we all love to hate – the infamous taper. Try not to get too cranky. A few things to think about if your race is in the half marathon range or longer.

1. If you have been following a training plan, I would recommend following the taper as it’s laid out. Not all plans are created equal so ideally the plan you’ve used takes overall volumes into consideration.

2. Don’t do anything crazy or new 10-14 days out. This is the perfect (in most cases) amount of time to taper. In this range, you aren’t going to add any fitness via workouts and the last thing you want to do is overdo it and not have enough time to recover. A focus of keeping a consistent schedule with reduced volumes during the last 2 weeks should leave you ready to go.