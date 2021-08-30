START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Tapering and 4sta Hike

Running Highlight of the Month: Last month the Bix 7 took place in Davenport and as it always does, it attracted a big crowd with a lot of elite runners from across the country. Leonard Korir took home the victory on the notoriously hilly 7-mile course in 32:48. On the women’s side, Edna Kiplagat took home the win in 37.17. To put these speedy times into perspective, they averaged 4:41 and 5:19 per mile respectively. Wow!
This time of year brings a portion of training we all love to hate – the infamous taper. Try not to get too cranky. A few things to think about if your race is in the half marathon range or longer.
1. If you have been following a training plan, I would recommend following the taper as it’s laid out. Not all plans are created equal so ideally the plan you’ve used takes overall volumes into consideration.
2. Don’t do anything crazy or new 10-14 days out. This is the perfect (in most cases) amount of time to taper. In this range, you aren’t going to add any fitness via workouts and the last thing you want to do is overdo it and not have enough time to recover. A focus of keeping a consistent schedule with reduced volumes during the last 2 weeks should leave you ready to go.
3. Rest up. This is one thing that’s easy to overlook in the final few weeks. Try and keep your normal schedule and not stay up late, etc. With less training volume and hopefully a little extra time to snag some extra sleep, it can help make sure your mind and body are as rested as possible.
On Sept. 18, the 4th annual 4sta Hike trail race will take place at the Loud Thunder Forest Preserve. While we’ve got some amazing races in the area, this race challenges participants to log as many miles as possible on a challenging 1-mile loop over the course of four hours. Boasting 300 feet of elevation gain and 300 feet of elevation loss per loop, this race creates an environment more akin to that of a mountain race.
As we’ve always done, all proceeds after minor expenses go directly back to Loud Thunder. While the entrants list is never large due to the challenging nature of the course, over $1,800 has been given back to the preserve in the past 3 years! We wouldn’t be able to make this happen without the support of our local trail runners and sponsors each year. We’ve got some amazing organizations back again this year to help support the race!
