START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: The artful skill of winter running

I wanted to thank everyone who entered the run coaching package giveaway to kick off the New Year. In the end, there could only be 1 winner though. I’m excited to announce that Ellen C. walked away the big winner! I’m excited to work with her in the coming months.
Running Highlight of the Month, that sounds like something we need after 2020. I’ll take a look at what amazing running accomplishments are floating around the interwebs over the past month and drop them here.
For January, I can’t help but mention Jim Walmsley and his new US Record at the 100K distance. At the Hoka Project Carbon X 2 100K race a few weeks ago, he ran a 6:09:25! That’s 62 miles at an average of 5:57 a mile. Wow. He ended up 12 seconds short of setting a new world record, which was his ultimate goal. It sounds like he’s already planning another crack at it.
2021 has created a challenge for those of us who prefer to run outside. Not only did we get an ice and snow event, but then a few days later we received another round of both. With another round of fresh snow in the last week, this looks like it might stick around for a while. A few suggestions to help keep you upright.
1. Find open pavement. This might go without saying but it’s the safer play. Many side roads are still a mess here in the Quad Cities so having to put traction on/take it off ruins your flow during a run. A quick drive around town or seeing what your friends on Strava are doing is an easy way to potentially find good routes.
2. Use traction. As I eluded to earlier, traction is the best way to have a safer run on ice or snow. There are plenty of great options to chose from. I’ve leaned towards options that slip over your shoes with carbide spikes for ice and some snow. Another DIY solution that’s common is to use short sheet metal screws in an older pair of shoes.
3. Light up your path. If you are out after the sun goes down, have lights with you. Ice this time of year is unforgiving and pops up in random spots. It’s hard to see ice when it’s dark and a light will help you maneuver around spots you come across. You’ll also have a much better run if you can see where you are going.
Jeramy Duffee is an RRCA Running Coach with racing and coaching experience ranging from 5K’s to 100+ mile trail races. For running related questions and coaching options, you can contact him at swingthegate@gmail.com.