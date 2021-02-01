START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: The artful skill of winter running

I wanted to thank everyone who entered the run coaching package giveaway to kick off the New Year. In the end, there could only be 1 winner though. I’m excited to announce that Ellen C. walked away the big winner! I’m excited to work with her in the coming months.

Running Highlight of the Month, that sounds like something we need after 2020. I’ll take a look at what amazing running accomplishments are floating around the interwebs over the past month and drop them here.

For January, I can’t help but mention Jim Walmsley and his new US Record at the 100K distance. At the Hoka Project Carbon X 2 100K race a few weeks ago, he ran a 6:09:25! That’s 62 miles at an average of 5:57 a mile. Wow. He ended up 12 seconds short of setting a new world record, which was his ultimate goal. It sounds like he’s already planning another crack at it.

2021 has created a challenge for those of us who prefer to run outside. Not only did we get an ice and snow event, but then a few days later we received another round of both. With another round of fresh snow in the last week, this looks like it might stick around for a while. A few suggestions to help keep you upright.