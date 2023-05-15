Isn’t it nice to finally have some heat and humidity back in our lives?

April and early May were full of cool temps, and the flooding on the Mississippi River created some challenges for some our best Quad-Cities running routes. With the water receding and cleanup underway, hopefully some time on the riverfront paths will be in your future.

With the return of warm temperatures comes the annual acclimation period for everyone. Normal runs will feel like more work, due to the added heat and humidity. Make sure you give your body time to adjust to the temps before putting the pedal back down.

While we await approvals for the 6th annual 4sta Hike, tentatively schedule to take place on September 30th, we are having a scavenger hunt at Loud Thunder that runs through the end of May. Follow the instructions in the link below to find out how you can get entered to win one of two free entries to this year’s race.

Spring is such a great time to get out and explore at Loud Thunder! Who knows? You might just walk away with some morels as well.

Speaking of races, the Big 3 road events in the Quad-Cities are quickly approaching. The Firecracker in early July, The Quad-City Times Bix 7 in late July and then the Quad-Cities Marathon in September are a wonderful way to set goals to keep active over the summer months.

With the first of the events under two months out, there’s no better time to start training or continue to push ahead. Here are some thoughts about getting ready for the Firecracker, depending on your current training status.

1. No schedule yet. The old saying about walking before you run is always the best place to start. Either way, set a schedule to get moving, and you can position yourself to be ready to tackle that 5K in early July.

2. On or ahead of schedule. Keep it up, you’re positioning yourself to be ready for the summer! Adding some focused workouts in the coming weeks (speedy stuff) should have you ready for race day.

We’ve got a lot of great races in the QC area and sometimes it’s easy sometimes easy to miss some. If you know of one that I could highlight in future articles, please reach out to let me know more about it. I’ll try to add a few races over the next few months as space allows.

Jeramy Duffee is an RRCA Running Coach with racing and coaching experience ranging from 5K’s to 100+ mile trail races. For running related questions and coaching options, you can contact him at swingthegate@gmail.com