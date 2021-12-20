START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: The scoop: 5 tips on snow shoveling safety

Shoveling snow can be hazardous and may put you at risk for strains, muscle stiffness, pain and misalignments, so taking precautions while shoveling is important. Shoveling snow is a total-body workout that involves cardio and strength. Before you dig in, there are a few things to remember.

1. Start slow: Shoveling small amounts of snow throughout the day is less strenuous than waiting and having a large, wet pile of snow all at once at the end.

2. Protect your back: When possible, push snow instead of lifting it. When lifting is needed, follow these steps:

• Slightly bend your knees and use your legs to lift

• Keep your back straight and don’t twist your spine to toss the snow

• Keep the shovel close to your body (having your arms outstretched will put strain on your upper and lower back).

3. Take breaks. Pace yourself and work in sections with short breaks in between.