START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: There are still some racing opportunities

In the past few weeks, we’ve seen more “in person” races get canceled. The Firecracker run moved to a virtual event as did the Freedom Run. The Quad Cities Marathon, which was set to take place in late September, also moved to virtual only in 2020. While you might not be able to run shoulder to shoulder with a few thousand friends, you can still sign up and run your own race and snag some awesome swag.
If you are still looking to run an in-person event, 4sta Hike is still scheduled to happen on September 19 at the Loud Thunder Forest Preserve. Being a small trail event, less than 50 runners, we fall well within the current guidelines for events in Illinois. Registration is set up as wait-list only at this point. This means you can sign up now, for no charge, and hold your spot for the next month until we get final approvals on the race moving forward. The best part about our event, all proceeds after we cover a few expenses (insurance, etc.), go directly back to the preserve!
Here’s a quick rundown of the event for those intrigued. This is a four-hour timed race on the trails at Loud Thunder; there is no pavement involved. Runners get a chance to tackle a 1-mile loop as many times as they possibly can within the allotted time. Each loop contains 300 feet of elevation gain and 300 feet of elevation loss. There are runnable sections and others that range from 30%-45% grade (up and down). The course record holder averaged 12-minute miles on his way to victory. This isn’t a fast course so don’t expect it to be like many others in the region. This is a unique event for the area.
While it’s a tough course, it’s only as tough as you make it. Some folks gladly come out and put in one loop before calling it a day while others hammer out loops for all four hours.
For more information and registration, please visit https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=77710
With an increase in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, there is a feeling that we’ve slipped back a bit. I hope everyone will continue to stay active during this time. Please don’t let this spike in cases curb your time out running or staying active. That time spent being active helps to keep you healthy and lessens some of the stress that we are all facing right now.
Bio: Jeramy Duffee is an RRCA Running Coach and an ACE Certified Personal Trainer with racing and coaching experience ranging from 5K’s to 100+ mile trail races. For running questions, you can contact him via email at swingthegate@gmail.com.
