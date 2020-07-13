START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: There are still some racing opportunities

In the past few weeks, we’ve seen more “in person” races get canceled. The Firecracker run moved to a virtual event as did the Freedom Run. The Quad Cities Marathon, which was set to take place in late September, also moved to virtual only in 2020. While you might not be able to run shoulder to shoulder with a few thousand friends, you can still sign up and run your own race and snag some awesome swag.

If you are still looking to run an in-person event, 4sta Hike is still scheduled to happen on September 19 at the Loud Thunder Forest Preserve. Being a small trail event, less than 50 runners, we fall well within the current guidelines for events in Illinois. Registration is set up as wait-list only at this point. This means you can sign up now, for no charge, and hold your spot for the next month until we get final approvals on the race moving forward. The best part about our event, all proceeds after we cover a few expenses (insurance, etc.), go directly back to the preserve!