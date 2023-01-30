START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: There goes the neighborhood

With January almost in the rear view, we’ve been lucky to not have much snow so far this winter. With the recent systems that rolled through, are we shaping up to have a cold and snowy February? I hope not, but for the sake of being Midwesterners, we should expect it.

In my opinion, it sure looks like the recent accumulating snowfalls are going to stick around for a while. Route planning for any road runs this time of year is a must. At the very least it doesn’t hurt to check areas where you might have an opportunity to run on clear/dry pavement. One common theme this time of year is that sidewalks get plowed over or don’t get cleared. Because of this, your run moves from clear sidewalks to snow- and ice-covered pieces of slippery goodness. This can get tiresome and can be treacherous.

My favorite summer routes are abandoned by this time of year, and local neighborhood runs take over. The biggest driver for this change is that being in the road is safer than being on the sidewalks in more cases than not. At least the plows clear the roads and drop salt to help keep ice from forming. This is what makes the local neighborhood runs perfect. Sure, it might take a few days for them to get plowed, but once they do, you’ll have a pick of somewhat clear roads to add up the miles without much traffic.

If you are looking for clear pavement at or shortly after new snow, look for streets tied to hills in the area. Luckily, I live on a street that’s one of the first to get plowed, so I’ve got a big mile loop I can make work if I want to get outside. If you need to cross any busy roads this time of year, doing so during non-peak hours and wearing bright colors are helpful to make sure you stay safe.

Have you started the new year off on the right foot? I hope you’ve put some great plans and races in place and are already working toward them. No matter if you are just starting out or have been at this for the past 10-plus years, there’s one thing we all should have in common to reach our running goals:

CONSISTENCY.

Yep, the biggest driver for you to reach your goals is to try to be consistent in your approach. Sure big/long runs or adding speed work are beneficial, but when you look at the weeks and months leading up to your event, it’s going to be consistency that’s going to have the biggest training impact. For shorter events, running a few days a week is likely good. If you focus on longer races, you should shoot for 5-6 days of running each week. If you can get your consistency dialed in early, you should have a great year ahead.