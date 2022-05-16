 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Time is brain: Know the warning signs of stroke

  • 0
Mathieu Levesque

Mathieu Levesque

 CONTRIBUTED

Every 45 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke. It is the leading cause of disability in the United States, but it’s also potentially preventable and treatable. A stroke deprives the brain of oxygen and can lead to permanent damage.

Prevention

The most effective way to reduce your stroke risk is through prevention. Simple lifestyle changes can make a difference: regular exercise, healthy diet, low alcohol intake, no use of drugs, maintain a healthy body weight, quit smoking and control blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol.

Risk Factors

The causes of stroke are vast; however, having risk factors such as high blood pressure, smoking, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity and atrial fibrillation, a form of heart arrythmia, can increase your risk. In rarer instances, genetic, infectious or autoimmune can contribute to risk.

Symptoms

Fewer than one in five Americans recognize the symptoms of stroke, and in the event of a stroke, every minute counts. Each 15-minute delay in emergency medical care after a stroke increases the risk of a poor outcome. Remembering the acronym B.E.F.A.S.T can help you quickly recognize the most common presentations.

People are also reading…

  • Balance — Is there a sudden loss of balance, coordination or dizziness?
  • Eyes — Have they lost vision in one or both eyes?
  • Face — Does one side of the face droop?
  • Arms — Is one arm weak or numb?
  • Speech — Is speech slurred?
  • Time — Call 911 immediately if you see any of these symptoms.

The sooner a person arrives to a hospital-based emergency department, the better their chance of survival and preventing long-term disability.

Treatment

Stroke care has advanced in the past decade. We now have two major interventions. The first is an emergency medication used to break up a clot. The second, a mechanical thrombectomy, a minimally invasive surgery to remove a blood clot. In both cases, the sooner the intervention is done and the faster the circulation is reestablished, the better the expected outcome may be.

Only a skilled medical professional can determine the best treatment. As a primary stroke center, UnityPoint Health-Trinity offers the area’s highest level of stroke care alongside a team of board-certified vascular neurologists.

The first three months after a stroke are the most important in recovery and when patients see the most improvement.

UnityPoint Health-Trinity Moline campus will be home to the region’s only free-standing inpatient rehabilitation hospital in August 2022. The Quad Cites Rehabilitation Institute, designed with its patients’ needs in mind, will offer 40 private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym featuring advanced rehabilitation technologies, an activities of daily living suite, therapy courtyard, dining room, in-house pharmacy and day room areas.

At Trinity, stroke patients receive the highest level of neurological care, immediate consultation for emergency stroke care and streamlined access to rehabilitation and support care specific for stroke survivors and their loved ones.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Illinois predominantly Black college closing after 157 years

Illinois predominantly Black college closing after 157 years

A predominantly Black college in central Illinois that saw its enrollment plummet during the COVID-19 pandemic says it has been unable to recover and must close its doors after 157 years. Lincoln College in the community of Lincoln says that it will shut down at the end of this week when the current semester ends. Lincoln College President David Gerlach says $50 million was needed to remain open and the school says its efforts to raise that money fell far short. The school says another factor that contributed to its demise was a cyberattack in December that made it impossible for months to get into systems needed to recruit and retain students. 

Dr. Scott Jensen wins GOP endorsement for Minnesota governor

Dr. Scott Jensen wins GOP endorsement for Minnesota governor

Dr. Scott Jensen, a skeptic of the government’s response to COVID-19, has won the Minnesota GOP’s endorsement to challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the November election. After a wild ride, Jensen went over the top on the ninth ballot with 65% of the vote. Jensen led on the first two ballots, then regained the lead on the seventh ballot. Jensen’s comeback ended a surge by business executive Kendall Qualls, who fell to 33% on the final ballot after taking the lead on the fourth. Minnesota GOP Chairman David Hann says he does not expect Jensen to face a serious challenge in the Aug. 9 primary,

EXPLAINER: What do we know about John Fetterman's diagnosis?

EXPLAINER: What do we know about John Fetterman's diagnosis?

Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor and a top Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, John Fetterman, is recovering from a stroke he says was caused by a heart condition called atrial fibrillation. In a statement Sunday, Fetterman says doctors quickly and completely removed the clot. A cardiologist and chair of the Department of Preventive Medicine at Northwestern University, Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones, says people who develop A-fib are almost always put on a blood-thinning medication for the rest of their lives. He says that helps prevent the stroke-causing blood clots that untreated A-fib can create.

EXPLAINER: What's behind the baby formula shortage?

EXPLAINER: What's behind the baby formula shortage?

Many parents are hunting for infant formula after a combination of short- and long-term problems hit the biggest U.S. brands. So what should you do if you can't find formula? Talk with your pediatrician or call a local food bank to see if they can help locate some options. Experts also recommend checking with smaller stores and pharmacies, which may still have supplies when larger stores run out. Most regular baby formulas contain the same basic ingredients and nutrients, so parents using those products shouldn’t hesitate to buy a different brand if they’re having trouble finding their regular one. Parents of infants requiring specialty formulas should talk to their doctor if they can’t find those products.

Bracing for her future: Baby giraffe fitted with orthotic

Bracing for her future: Baby giraffe fitted with orthotic

A baby giraffe was born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park with an unusual disorder that caused her front limb to bend the wrong way. But as of this week, she can run along like the other giraffes after safari park staff reached out to experts in orthotics at the Hanger Clinic. Ara Mirzaian was part of a team that helped design braces for the giraffe that corrected the problem. The case is the latest example of zoos turning to medical experts who treat humans to aid ailing animals. Mirzaian hopes to hang up a picture of the baby giraffe in her patterned brace so the kids he treats will be inspired to wear theirs.

Parents swap, sell baby formula as Biden focuses on shortage

Parents swap, sell baby formula as Biden focuses on shortage

President Joe Biden is stepping up his administration’s response to a nationwide baby formula shortage that has forced frenzied parents into online groups to swap and sell to each other to keep their babies fed. The White House says Biden spoke Thursday with executives from manufacturers Reckitt and Gerber about how they could increase production and how his administration could help. And he talked with leaders from Walmart and Target about how to restock shelves. The shortage stems from supply chain disruptions and a safety recall. Retailers are limiting what customers can buy, and doctors are urging parents to contact food banks, physicians' offices as well as warning against watered-down formula or making DIY recipes.

Rand Paul stalls quick Senate OK of $40B Ukraine package

Rand Paul stalls quick Senate OK of $40B Ukraine package

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul is defying leaders of both parties and single-handedly preventing rapid Senate approval of an additional $40 billion to help Ukraine and its allies withstand Russia’s three-month old invasion. The Senate was poised to debate and vote on a package of military and economic aid that underscores U.S. determination to reinforce its support for Ukraine’s outnumbered forces. But Paul denied leaders the unanimous agreement they needed to proceed. He said the spending would threaten the economy, and said he wanted language included that would have an inspector general scrutinize the new spending. Paul's objection would delay passage, but approval seems certain soon.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for moving your home office outside

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News