START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Time is brain: Know the warning signs of stroke

Every 45 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke. It is the leading cause of disability in the United States, but it’s also potentially preventable and treatable. A stroke deprives the brain of oxygen and can lead to permanent damage.

Prevention

The most effective way to reduce your stroke risk is through prevention. Simple lifestyle changes can make a difference: regular exercise, healthy diet, low alcohol intake, no use of drugs, maintain a healthy body weight, quit smoking and control blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol.

Risk Factors

The causes of stroke are vast; however, having risk factors such as high blood pressure, smoking, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity and atrial fibrillation, a form of heart arrythmia, can increase your risk. In rarer instances, genetic, infectious or autoimmune can contribute to risk.

Symptoms

Fewer than one in five Americans recognize the symptoms of stroke, and in the event of a stroke, every minute counts. Each 15-minute delay in emergency medical care after a stroke increases the risk of a poor outcome. Remembering the acronym B.E.F.A.S.T can help you quickly recognize the most common presentations.

Balance — Is there a sudden loss of balance, coordination or dizziness?

Eyes — Have they lost vision in one or both eyes?

Face — Does one side of the face droop?

Arms — Is one arm weak or numb?

Speech — Is speech slurred?

Time — Call 911 immediately if you see any of these symptoms.

The sooner a person arrives to a hospital-based emergency department, the better their chance of survival and preventing long-term disability.

Treatment

Stroke care has advanced in the past decade. We now have two major interventions. The first is an emergency medication used to break up a clot. The second, a mechanical thrombectomy, a minimally invasive surgery to remove a blood clot. In both cases, the sooner the intervention is done and the faster the circulation is reestablished, the better the expected outcome may be.

Only a skilled medical professional can determine the best treatment. As a primary stroke center, UnityPoint Health-Trinity offers the area’s highest level of stroke care alongside a team of board-certified vascular neurologists.

The first three months after a stroke are the most important in recovery and when patients see the most improvement.

UnityPoint Health-Trinity Moline campus will be home to the region’s only free-standing inpatient rehabilitation hospital in August 2022. The Quad Cites Rehabilitation Institute, designed with its patients’ needs in mind, will offer 40 private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym featuring advanced rehabilitation technologies, an activities of daily living suite, therapy courtyard, dining room, in-house pharmacy and day room areas.

At Trinity, stroke patients receive the highest level of neurological care, immediate consultation for emergency stroke care and streamlined access to rehabilitation and support care specific for stroke survivors and their loved ones.

