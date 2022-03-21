START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Tiny miracles continue to surround us

So part of my breast cancer journey has been trying to be OKwith what has been happening to my body and finding the little things to keep me inspired.

Because if I do not, there is a tiny voice in my head wanting to remind me how much of a big deal a diagnosis of triple-negative breast cancer is. This tiny voice could get very loud and take over my whole day if I allowed it to. I’m not saying I shove this voice down or ignore it. I acknowledge it and choose to shift away from that tiny voice and think about the tiny miracles I see every day.

I see the sun occasionally. As you might be aware, in the Midwest the sun hides most of the winter months.

The other day, I just sat and looked at the bright sun and felt the sunshine hit my face and was so thankful for that brief moment of sunlight.

I take so many things for granted that work perfectly well in my life. I may have had cancer, but I’m still able to breathe just fine. I’ve been able to stay relatively healthy, despite the pandemic and despite being immunocompromised.

The other day I was sitting in my car having a video call with a new friend. As we were talking, from the corner of my eye, I saw a cardinal fly by. Not even two minutes later, I saw a turkey. Yes ... a turkey! Mind you, I was sitting in my car parked in a Starbucks parking lot not far from I-88, a very busy interstate.

As I told my friend, we both started laughing. The turkey was trotting his way back and forth from tree to tree. Earlier that morning, I saw a black crow swoop down as I was dropping off my husband at the train. Historically, I don't think I would have noticed all of these "signs." Three different significant birds within three hours? I obviously would have just noticed the turkey, wondering how the heck did it get here?

To some people, this may not be a big deal at all. Some people might say, "Rumaisa, you live in the Midwest. Of course, you’re going to run across a turkey every now and then." All I can say to that is to remind them of the beautiful words of the late Nhat Hanh: "To live in the present moment is a miracle. The miracle is not to walk on water. The miracle is to walk on the green Earth, in the present moment, to appreciate the peace and beauty that are available now."

Rumaisa Rahman Khawaja is a mindset and resiliency coach, author, speaker and breast cancer fighter who can be reached at www.coachrumaisa.com. Khawaja helps people achieve dynamic, positive changes in their lives going from self doubt to self love by providing them with meaningful tools they can implement day-to-day to maximize life and relationships.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0