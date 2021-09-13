START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Tips to alleviate back pain

The majority of people will experience back pain, especially in the low back, at some point in their lives. There are many simple ways to help alleviate the problem, and a number of them may help your overall health, too. You may experience some mild soreness in the muscles, but that should fade. If there is an increase in pain intensity or radiation of pain down the leg(s), a health professional should be sought out.

The following techniques may not only increase your fitness and strengthen your core muscles, but also help diminish back pain.

• Stay close to home when starting out with a walking program. Start by walking laps around the block. Then if discomfort becomes too great, you’re not too far away from home. If you walk on a bike path, go for shorter distances out-and-back, and then out-and-back the other way, so as not to be too far from your starting point.

• When having to stand for long periods without movement, if possible, place one foot up on short box. Alternate which foot is on the box.

• When brushing your teeth, applying make-up, shaving, etc., press a knee against the vanity to gain a little support and be aware of your slumped posture.