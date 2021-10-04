START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Tips to creating a healthful home

If you have kids, your home was likely serving as a classroom as well. Some of our homes are on triple duty, and that sense of sanctuary may have been lost; however, maintaining that aspect is essential to our overall well-being. A healthful home facilitates connection with friends and family, provides accessible foods that nourish mind and body and allows its inhabitants to de-stress and recharge.

1. Stock up on nutrient-dense foods and beverages. Our physical, mental, and emotional health are influenced by the foods we consume. Nutrient-dense foods, like beans, vegetables, fruit, and whole grains give us energy and protect us from oxidative stress due to the presence of phytonutrients and antioxidants. These foods also aid in weight management and help protect us from chronic illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease by regulating our blood glucose and blood pressure. Not only do these foods nourish our minds and bodies, but they are also satisfying and keep us feeling full longer. It’s a win-win-win because they taste great, too! To help yourself and your family eat more of these superfoods, keep them front-and-center at mealtimes, and ensure they are available as grab-and-go snacks as well.