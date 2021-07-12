START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Tips to prevent and treat sunburn, skin damage

• Don’t go back into the sun until the burn has healed.

Seek medical attention if you have a severe sunburn covering more than 15% of your body, if you have a fever above 101 degrees and if you have extreme pain lasting more than 48 hours.

Aloe vera, an essential

Aloe is a cactus-like plant that grows in hot, dry climates. It is cultivated in subtropical regions around the world, including the U.S., Central America, South America, China, India, Africa, the Caribbean, Australia and the Asian tropics.

Aloe is used topically, applied to the skin, and orally. Topical use of aloe is promoted for acne; lichen planus, a very itchy rash on the skin or in the mouth; burning mouth syndrome; burns; and radiation-induced skin toxicity. Oral use of aloe is promoted for weight loss, diabetes, hepatitis, and inflammatory bowel disease.

Note that aloe vera promotes healing best in the open air. When you apply it to minor cuts and burns, leave the treated area uncovered. Don't cover it with a bandage. Remember to store your topical aloe vera closed and in a cool place or refrigerator since humidity and temperature can affect the shelf-life. On a hot, summer day, cold aloe is a refreshing treat your skin craves.