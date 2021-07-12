START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Tips to prevent and treat sunburn, skin damage

Whether you’re hitting the slopes or the beach, enjoying a stay-cation or a tropical destination, it’s important to practice safe sun exposure, even on cloudy days.
Make the most of your sunscreen
• A minimum of SPF 15 or higher is recommended.
• Look for “blocks UVA and UVB” or “broad spectrum” on the label.
• Apply sunscreen at least 20 minutes before sun exposure.
• Apply sunscreen to all exposed skin. Remember to apply to ears, scalp, lips, neck, tops of feet, and backs of hands.
• Reapply at least every two hours and each time you get out of the water or sweat heavily.
• If you are also using insect repellent, apply sunscreen first and repellent second. Sunscreen may need to be reapplied more often.
• Throw away sunscreens after one to two years.
Treating a sunburn
• Take aspirin, acetaminophen, or ibuprofen to relieve pain, headache, and fever.
• Drink plenty of water, and soothe burns with cool baths or by gently applying cool, wet cloths.
• Use an aloe solution to provide additional relief.
• Don’t go back into the sun until the burn has healed.
Seek medical attention if you have a severe sunburn covering more than 15% of your body, if you have a fever above 101 degrees and if you have extreme pain lasting more than 48 hours.
Aloe vera, an essential
Aloe is a cactus-like plant that grows in hot, dry climates. It is cultivated in subtropical regions around the world, including the U.S., Central America, South America, China, India, Africa, the Caribbean, Australia and the Asian tropics.
Aloe is used topically, applied to the skin, and orally. Topical use of aloe is promoted for acne; lichen planus, a very itchy rash on the skin or in the mouth; burning mouth syndrome; burns; and radiation-induced skin toxicity. Oral use of aloe is promoted for weight loss, diabetes, hepatitis, and inflammatory bowel disease.
Note that aloe vera promotes healing best in the open air. When you apply it to minor cuts and burns, leave the treated area uncovered. Don't cover it with a bandage. Remember to store your topical aloe vera closed and in a cool place or refrigerator since humidity and temperature can affect the shelf-life. On a hot, summer day, cold aloe is a refreshing treat your skin craves.
There are many aloe vera products on the market. Which is best?
Many products claim to contain aloe; however, misbranding can occur. The International Aloe Science Council (IASC) has managed a seal-based certification program since the 1980’s consisting of facility inspections and product analysis. Looking for the IASC seal is one way to know that you are using a certified aloe product. Whether it’s made with purified whole leaf or the inner leaf juice, flavored or organic, these are choices that you can make based on personal preference. For more information about this program and certified products, visit iasc.org.
Aloe juice has a bitter taste so some brands will likely add flavorings and sweeteners. You can find unsweetened varieties, but otherwise, check the label for added sugar content. I like to add plain aloe juice to my smoothies which helps with the taste.
Keep in mind
Aloe vera may not be suitable for everyone. Talk with your health care provider about any complementary health approaches you use. Together, you can make shared, well-informed decisions.
Kristin Bogdonas is the Nutrition & Wellness Educator for University of Illinois Extension serving Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Stark Counties. For more information, resources, and events, visit extension.illinois.edu/hmrs.
Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health.