It looks like everyone is barreling down on the Quad-City Marathon. Since it’s only four weeks away, I hope you are training hard for the big day. At this point you probably have one real long run left in the next week or two. After you knock that out, the hay will be in the barn, as they say.
While you put in your final weeks of training, I’m sure a lot of you are already starting to look for that next big (or fun) event to throw on your calendar. Hey, I do the same thing as it keeps me accountable for staying active and not losing too much fitness. This is both a good and bad problem to have.
Since you are looking for that next event, I’ve got the perfect fit for you. 4sta Hike will take place at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve in Illinois City on Saturday, Sept. 29. This is a four-hour timed trail race that tackles some of the toughest terrain that Loud Thunder and even the Quad-Cities has to offer.
This course was created to challenge hardcore ultra runners as well as being friendly for those new to the trails. Runners, hikers and walkers are all welcome. There are nice runnable sections, downed trees to hop over, rocks, roots and of course, steep gradients to keep you on your toes. The name of the event comes from the fact that it’s four hours long and portions of this course are so steep that everyone will be forced to hike at some point.
With an entry fee of $30, this is a budget-friendly event. More importantly, all the proceeds after expenses are going directly back to the Preserve. Loud Thunder is a beautiful area that has fallen off the trail running map a bit over the last few years. We wanted to showcase some of their trail network while also being able to give back for future trail improvements and maintenance.
Please see the links for more information regarding the event. I recommend visiting ultrasignup.com and typing in 4sta Hike in the search bar at the top. If you have any questions about the event, please don’t hesitate to contact me.