I just want to thank everyone who placed the order for our weather recently. Outside of the consistent late-week snow chances, it’s been a joy to have warmer-than-normal temps for most of the last month. Hopefully the next cold spell won’t last long because we know we aren’t out of the winter woods just yet. I’m anxious to get out and enjoy some of our local trails in the coming weeks if our weather will hold out.

With the colder morning temps and the sun already putting us back in the 40s and 50s in the afternoons, some of our trail options have already become limited. With the freeze/thaw cycle almost a daily occurrence this time of year, some of our local trails close to lessen the impact of people running and biking on them during this time.

If you plan on hitting the trails in the coming weeks, you can check the status for many of them by going to qcforc.org. This site, and the trails they have listed, are managed by the local mountain bike crew (QC Friends of Off-Road Cycling) to help keep them in pristine shape. They spend a lot of time volunteering to build and maintain those trails networks here in the area. The last thing we want is to have foot or bike traffic moving over those trail networks creating ruts and ruining the experience for those who come after. It takes elbow grease by those volunteers to clean up damage caused when trails are wet. Please make sure to check trail status before heading out.

Last month I talked about consistency and how it leads to the progress most of us are looking for within our athletic endeavors. Hopefully your 2023 has been full of consistency thus far. With the plague hitting our house, again, it brings up a great point about being active if sickness or injury pops up unexpectedly. If and when you find yourself in either category, make sure you get healthy first, before trying to stay on schedule or maintain that consistency.

It’s easy to think that missing workouts will derail your plan. Sure, it’s going to remove some of your total volume during a block, but trying to push through sickness or injury will likely lead to further missed activities in the coming weeks. While I’m not a doctor, allowing your body to recover and feel normal should be your priority before getting back after it. Speaking of, if it’s something you can’t kick or isn’t healing up properly, getting into see a physician is the best call.