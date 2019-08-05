Hopefully everyone had a great time at the Quad-City Times Bix 7 this year! With one major (road) race left on the calendar for the year, its final push time.
QC Marathon – 6 weeks out
It’s always exciting to be within a few weeks of a major race. By now, you’ve been logging weeks or months of miles in preparation. These last few weeks will likely be your biggest volume and should be the most race specific miles that you log.
For those running the half or the full, you will have big weekend miles for the next month before you begin your taper. Here are a few recommendations to apply over the next few weeks.
Practice your nutrition plan. During your long runs, make sure you are using the gels/foods/liquids you plan on using come race day. The QC Marathon is well supported but if what they provide on course won’t work for you, it’s best to figure that out now.
Run in the gear you plan to race in. There is nothing worse than finding out a piece of clothing has a seam that creates issues or material that doesn’t breathe well. The last thing you want is to have your day derailed by wearing gear you aren’t accustomed to. The same goes for your shoes. Try to log some miles in the pair you will wear on race day.
Get out on the course. It can help you prepare mentally and physically come race day. Granted, you won’t be able to be in the streets on some sections, but the nearby sidewalks and bike path can suffice. The bike path section from Bettendorf to Davenport would be a vital run for those running the half. If I were to choose for the full marathoners, I would advise running the out and back along the river in Moline a few times. Even better, do it around the same time you plan on going through that section on race day. The last 6 miles of the full course is pretty flat. What gets you is the 20 miles on your legs and if the sun is out, no shade or reprieve from the heat if it’s a hot day.
Sleep. This is one the biggest aspects that gets neglected during the last few weeks of training. You are probably already a bit tired, so you don’t want to skimp here. Make sure you are getting a solid 7-8 hours of sleep each night to allow your body time to recover and rebuild from your training.