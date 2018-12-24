The statistics are staggering. About 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer during her lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society. Another statistic to consider is that her chances of dying from it have dropped to 1 in 38. Still a scary reality, but it also shows how far we've come on diagnosis and treatment.
It’s no secret that early cancer detection is the most important factor in successful treatment and survival. However, medical advances now also allow us to identify women who might be at higher risk for developing cancer due to their family history or genetic make-up. That is why UnityPoint Health–Trinity has expanded our efforts in cancer prevention and detection in recent years. In October 2017, the hospital started a High-Risk Breast Program. Since then, over 8,000 women have been screened and over 300 have been counseled on genetic risk factors.
It starts with knowing the factors that could put you at risk. Women with a familial history of breast cancer have a 15 to 40 percent potential of developing breast cancer. To determine your hereditary risk, gather your family health history and discuss that with your primary care provider. You may be referred to meet with a breast health specialist and genetic specialist to further assess your risk. If there’s a hereditary or genetic syndrome involved, the chances of breast cancer rise to 87 percent.
Genetic screenings through the High-Risk Breast Program at UnityPoint Health–Trinity have identified over 20 patients with a positive genetic mutation. An additional 115 patients have been found to be at high risk based on personal, familial and/or lifestyle risk in which changes in medical management have been recommended to reduce their risk. If you are identified as high risk, the specialist might recommend medical management strategies that include screening breast MRIs, chemoprevention or risk reducing surgery, as well as long-term cancer screening and monitoring.
Many women with breast cancer have no symptoms which is why regular breast cancer screening is so important. The Trinity Breast Health Center aides the prevention, detection and treatment of breast cancer through comprehensive care. The full spectrum of services includes everything needed to accurately diagnose and treat breast cancer - from the latest cancer research to procedures like mammograms, MRIs, chemotherapy, radiation and breast surgery.
The 225 breast cancer cases diagnosed and treated each year at UnityPoint Health–Trinity are mothers, daughters, aunts, sisters, friends and coworkers among us in our community. They all face different journeys fighting the disease, and the goal is to make them feel valued and cared for on an individual basis.
The emphasis UnityPoint Health–Trinity has placed on diagnostic imaging has led it to achieve the Breast Imaging Center of Excellence status by the American College of Surgeons. Whether you or a loved one are concerned about developing breast cancer, have just been diagnosed, are going through treatment or are living as a survivor, there are resources to help you along the way.
To be assessed for our High-Risk Breast Program and learn more about genetic screenings, call (309) 779-5080.