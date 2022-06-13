 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Turning cancer into a positive

  • 0

Have you ever wondered why one day can feel like everything is going your way? Like life is happening for you. Then the next you feel that wobbling feeling. You know, that feeling where you feel like everything is happening to you?

Your life can change in one moment based on one thought and your reaction to thought. It did for me on May 28, 2021.

Momentum: You get what you focus on

One positive thought will lead to another positive thought. One negative thought will lead to another negative thought. What you are creating is a propelling force called momentum.

All it takes is one thought or belief to change our day or even our life. When I got the news of my cancer diagnosis, I did focus on all that could go wrong for a good 24 hours, but then realized that this is not going to help me feel better.

For instance, if you focus on all that is going wrong in your life, you will create more of this. Example: "I have to do everything myself." vs. "I'm going to ask this person for help." "I never have time for myself." vs. "I'm going to make some time for myself." Our thoughts as well as words are very powerful. We can shift things around instantly by catching our thoughts in the moment with awareness, practice, and focus. The more we expect we will get.

People are also reading…

What can I do to create positive outcomes?

I decided to focus on what I could control. Who I would surround myself with. Who I could ask for help. I spent time being protective of my space.

When you can make more time for yourself, you are developing a stronger sense of self and self-worth, which helps you build confidence and shifts your focus and energy toward wanting to feel better. When you aren't feeling confident you find yourself leading with fear. Fear leads to stress. You can feel it in your body. Your heart racing, your feeling unsettled, you may feel out of control. Think about the times you were able to create space and time for yourself. Or how you feel after a vacation. Why not create a 30-minute daily oasis for yourself? When you can give yourself time and space, things may start to feel calmer. Things may not get to you so easily. You can gain more clarity and perspective. What you may find out is that things may be working for you. Not against you.

Letting Go of Control

What is control usually all about? We feel fearful. Our body goes into fight, flight or freeze mode. This was something that I continue to navigate on the daily.

Honor these feelings. Allow yourself to feel that fear. Give yourself grace and self-empathy.

Next, try to find something that makes you feel good. When we are triggered or feeling reactive or overwhelmed, we usually are not making the best decisions.

Try the following:

  • Take four slow deep breaths to help connect with your body and yourself.
  • Listen to your favorite song.
  • Open the windows of your car to get some fresh air.
  • Take a walk.
  • Listen to something that makes you laugh on TikTok or Instagram.
  • Take a step back and focus on prayer or meditation.
  • Move your body — go for a walk, do some yoga, run or bike ride (whichever is your thing).
  • Light your favorite candle or put on your favorite relaxing essential oils.

Focus your attention on something that will help you feel grounded. These simple steps can help you feel safe and in your own element.

You know what the beauty is in all of this is? You can literally shift your outcomes positively. Does it take awareness? Yes. Does it take practice? Yes. Think about all that goodness that is right there waiting for you to acknowledge it. There are tiny miracles all around you if you allow yourself to pay attention to it.

Rumaisa Rahman
CONTRIBUTED

Rumaisa Rahman Khawaja is a mindset and resiliency coach, author, speaker and breast cancer fighter who can be reached at www.coachrumaisa.com.  Khawaja helps people achieve dynamic, positive changes in their lives going from self doubt to self love by providing them with meaningful tools they can implement day-to-day to maximize life and relationships.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mixed results as South Dakota's Noem intervenes in GOP races

Mixed results as South Dakota's Noem intervenes in GOP races

In South Dakota, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has tried to shape the Legislature to her liking. And in last week's primary, she publicly backed at least a dozen candidates, including several challengers to incumbents who are part of a contrarian group of Republicans. But two-thirds of the governor's favorites lost, and some of the lawmakers who survived her efforts to defeat them wonder why a governor they generally agree with went to such lengths to try to oust them. While endorsements often draw attention and financial resources, they don't always translate into voter support. It’s a lesson that Noem ally Donald Trump is learning as he falls short, notably in Georgia, in trying to punish Republicans who've crossed him.

‘Great resignation’ reaches White House with staff turnover

‘Great resignation’ reaches White House with staff turnover

Not even the White House is immune from the economic trend that's been called the "great resignation” as employers struggle to fill vacancies and workers jump to new jobs at record rates. The Biden administration is undergoing a period of unusually high staff turnover as President Joe Biden nears 18 months in office. Long hours, low morale and relatively low pay are taking a toll on both the ranks of the senior staff and the more numerous junior aides who keep the White House running. It’s not unusual for staff to turn over at this point in a presidency, but the swiftness of the change has been stark at times.

Senate negotiators announce a deal on guns, breaking logjam

Senate negotiators announce a deal on guns, breaking logjam

Senate bargainers have announced the framework of a bipartisan response to last month’s mass shootings. It's a noteworthy but limited breakthrough offering modest gun curbs and stepped-up efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs. The proposal falls far short of tougher steps long sought by President Joe Biden and many Democrats. Even so, Biden embraced the deal, and enactment would signal a significant turnabout after years of stalemate in Congress. Twenty senators, including 10 Republicans, are calling for passage. That's potentially crucial because at least 10 GOP votes will be needed in the Senate.

US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel

US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel

The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travelers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights. The moved eases one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that the requirement will end early Sunday morning. The health agency said it will continue to monitor state of the pandemic and will reassess the need for a testing requirement if the situation changes. Airline and tourism groups had been pressing the administration to eliminate the testing requirement.

#ChurchToo revelations growing, years after movement began

#ChurchToo revelations growing, years after movement began

Recent weeks have seen an especially intense set of revelations about sexual assault and misconduct in U.S. churches. An independent investigation found that Southern Baptist Convention leaders mishandled abuse cases and stonewalled victims. A woman from an independent Christian church confronted her pastor in a viral video for sexually preying on her as a teen. A documentary exposed sex abuse among the Amish and Mennonites. These and other reckonings are occurring five years after the rise of the hashtag #ChurchToo, part of the wider #MeToo movement. Says one advocate for survivors, “There is an absolute epidemic of abuse in the church.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: When should you arrive at the airport?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News