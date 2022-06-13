START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Turning cancer into a positive

Have you ever wondered why one day can feel like everything is going your way? Like life is happening for you. Then the next you feel that wobbling feeling. You know, that feeling where you feel like everything is happening to you?

Your life can change in one moment based on one thought and your reaction to thought. It did for me on May 28, 2021.

Momentum: You get what you focus on

One positive thought will lead to another positive thought. One negative thought will lead to another negative thought. What you are creating is a propelling force called momentum.

All it takes is one thought or belief to change our day or even our life. When I got the news of my cancer diagnosis, I did focus on all that could go wrong for a good 24 hours, but then realized that this is not going to help me feel better.

For instance, if you focus on all that is going wrong in your life, you will create more of this. Example: "I have to do everything myself." vs. "I'm going to ask this person for help." "I never have time for myself." vs. "I'm going to make some time for myself." Our thoughts as well as words are very powerful. We can shift things around instantly by catching our thoughts in the moment with awareness, practice, and focus. The more we expect we will get.

What can I do to create positive outcomes?

I decided to focus on what I could control. Who I would surround myself with. Who I could ask for help. I spent time being protective of my space.

When you can make more time for yourself, you are developing a stronger sense of self and self-worth, which helps you build confidence and shifts your focus and energy toward wanting to feel better. When you aren't feeling confident you find yourself leading with fear. Fear leads to stress. You can feel it in your body. Your heart racing, your feeling unsettled, you may feel out of control. Think about the times you were able to create space and time for yourself. Or how you feel after a vacation. Why not create a 30-minute daily oasis for yourself? When you can give yourself time and space, things may start to feel calmer. Things may not get to you so easily. You can gain more clarity and perspective. What you may find out is that things may be working for you. Not against you.

Letting Go of Control

What is control usually all about? We feel fearful. Our body goes into fight, flight or freeze mode. This was something that I continue to navigate on the daily.

Honor these feelings. Allow yourself to feel that fear. Give yourself grace and self-empathy.

Next, try to find something that makes you feel good. When we are triggered or feeling reactive or overwhelmed, we usually are not making the best decisions.

Try the following:

Take four slow deep breaths to help connect with your body and yourself.

Listen to your favorite song.

Open the windows of your car to get some fresh air.

Take a walk.

Listen to something that makes you laugh on TikTok or Instagram.

Take a step back and focus on prayer or meditation.

Move your body — go for a walk, do some yoga, run or bike ride (whichever is your thing).

Light your favorite candle or put on your favorite relaxing essential oils.

Focus your attention on something that will help you feel grounded. These simple steps can help you feel safe and in your own element.

You know what the beauty is in all of this is? You can literally shift your outcomes positively. Does it take awareness? Yes. Does it take practice? Yes. Think about all that goodness that is right there waiting for you to acknowledge it. There are tiny miracles all around you if you allow yourself to pay attention to it.

Rumaisa Rahman Khawaja is a mindset and resiliency coach, author, speaker and breast cancer fighter who can be reached at www.coachrumaisa.com. Khawaja helps people achieve dynamic, positive changes in their lives going from self doubt to self love by providing them with meaningful tools they can implement day-to-day to maximize life and relationships.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0