START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Turning things around in 2021

Here’s to hoping that everyone had an enjoyable and relaxing Christmas! It’s always nice to enjoy the holidays with family and this year set up an interesting mix of options. I hope everyone made the best of our current situation.
I think we are all anxiously waiting for a new year to roll in. 2020 has certainly overstayed its welcome and is being asked to leave.
What better way to crank up the new year than making some changes? It’s 2021 and you’ve got 12 new months in front of you. What are you going to do?
- Sign up for that BIG race you’ve always wanted to run. If 2020 has shown us anything, it’s that you never know what tomorrow will look like. Why wait any longer to pull the trigger on that one race that’s on your bucket list?
- Kick your training up a notch. If you’ve had at least a few months of steady mileage, it’s time to adjust some things. As runners, we are creatures of habit and like certain workouts and routes. Take a step back and address your volume and terrain to see if there’s anything holding you back. Minor adjustments can have large impacts and a little introspection is always good to start the year.
- Start running! Hey, we’ve all been there at some point and there’s no time like the current to do so. It can be a little intimidating to dip your toes into something new but it’s all worth it. If you’ve been thinking about it, just do it.
To end 2020 on a good note, I wanted to give away a three-month run coaching package to be used in 2021! Regardless of your current running status or goals, this is for you. All you have to do is email me at swingthegate@gmail.com by the end of the day January 15, 2021. Please put something like “Run Coaching Package Giveaway” in the subject line and be sure to include your name and contact info as well. At that point I’ll compile the names and use a random number generator to pick the winner! I’m looking forward to helping one of you start chasing some goals in the new year. 2021, here we come!
Jeramy Duffee is an RRCA Running Coach with racing and coaching experience ranging from 5K’s to 100+ mile trail races. For running related questions, you can contact him via email at swingthegate@gmail.com