START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Turning things around in 2021

To end 2020 on a good note, I wanted to give away a three-month run coaching package to be used in 2021! Regardless of your current running status or goals, this is for you. All you have to do is email me at swingthegate@gmail.com by the end of the day January 15, 2021. Please put something like “Run Coaching Package Giveaway” in the subject line and be sure to include your name and contact info as well. At that point I’ll compile the names and use a random number generator to pick the winner! I’m looking forward to helping one of you start chasing some goals in the new year. 2021, here we come!