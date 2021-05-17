START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Understanding the link between depression and heart disease

The link between cardiac events and mental health issues has been strongly supported by studies for decades. Depression and other behavioral health disorders are common among cardiac patients.

In fact, more than 40% of cardiac patients experience some behavioral health issue whether from depression, anxiety or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Within the first weeks following a cardiac event, 15% of patients experience significant clinical depression and another 25% experience milder symptoms of depression and anxiety.

In a landmark study, the continued presence of depression after recovery increased the risk of mortality to 17% within six months after the heart attack (versus 3% without depression).

In the case of PTSD, there is a 55% increase in risk of cardiac-related mortality.

When treated for their PTSD, patients live approximately 3.5 times longer than those not treated.

Modification Program Available

Genesis Psychology Associates and Genesis Cardiac Rehabilitation have developed a collaborative care program to successfully manage psychiatric conditions in patients with heart disease, with beneficial effects on function and other outcomes.