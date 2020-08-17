START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Use up-to-date methods when preserving food this summer

Are you canning or preserving foods from your garden this summer? Here are some up-to-date methods to use:
Canning
- There are two methods of canning — boiling water bath canning and pressure canning. The pH of the food you are preserving will determine which type of canner to use. The boiling-water canning method is used for acidic foods, meaning those having a pH value of 4.6 or less. Most fruits are naturally high in acid and are safe to process using this method. However, some fruits must have additional acid added because they lack the level of acid needed to prevent spoilage. These foods include tomato products and figs which have a pH value right around 4.6. Other acidified foods can also be canned safely with this method.
- Low-acid foods (pH greater than 4.6) must be canned in a pressure canner which is not to be confused with a pressure cooker. Examples of low-acid foods include vegetables, meat, poultry and fish. The use of a pressure canner is necessary to prevent botulism.
- Canning methods not recommended include, processing by way of the microwave or dishwasher, solar canning, open kettle canning or oven canning.
- Canning is a science so it’s important to use tested recipes. Unfortunately, old church cookbooks and recipes handed down from great grandma probably aren’t following current recommendations. Sources where you can find tested recipes include the National Center for Home Food Preservation website, the sixth edition of So Easy to Preserve or any state Extension website. Also check to make sure the recipe is recent. You’ll want to see a publication date of 1985 or newer.
Freezing
- There are certain things we can do to improve the quality of our frozen foods. Water makes up 70-90% of the weight of most fruits and vegetables. During the freezing process, water expands, and ice crystals are formed causing the cell walls to rupture. If we freeze produce as quickly as possible, smaller ice crystals will form resulting in a better quality product when thawed. For this reason only freeze 2-3 pounds of food per cubic feet of space within 24 hours. Slow freezing will result in a softer texture and more liquid loss when thawed.
- It’s also a good idea to freeze your food flat for better circulation and to use good quality freezer packaging which will help protect against freezer burn.
Drying
- Dehydrators produce the best quality product as compared to other methods of drying because the air is continuously circulated. The oven can take 2-3 times longer and will likely not reach the low temperatures achieved by using dehydrators.
- Like freezing you’ll want to blanch your vegetables first. If you omit this step, or inadequately blanch them, they will have poor flavor and color.
- It’s also highly recommended to pretreat most fruits. You can use Vitamin C, citric acid or lemon juice as well as honey and fruit juice.
- Once your foods are fully dried and cooled they should be stored in moisture-vapor resistant containers like glass jars or freezer containers. Most fruits will last for about 1 year and most vegetables 6 months in dry storage. If you need to preserve them longer, freezing is recommended.
The Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness team recorded an eight-week food preservation webinar series covering the different types of food preservation methods plus presentations specific to jams/jellies, pickles, apples and tomatoes. You can access these recordings and handouts by visiting, go.illinois.edu/nutritionwell.
If you need your pressure canner dial gauge tested, please call the Rock Island County Extension office at 309-756-9978.
Kristin Bogdonas is the Nutrition & Wellness Educator for University of Illinois Extension serving Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Stark Counties.
