START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Walk-In Care for more than spring bumps & bruises

Spring is here, and as the weather starts to warm back up again, we will begin to see more life and activity move back outdoors and summer planning really get underway. It’s always refreshing when the sun comes out and we get to spend more time doing the things we love outdoors, but it can also mean the likelihood of more injuries.

UnityPoint Clinic Express & Express Care is preparing for spring right alongside you, and we are making it more convenient than ever to get the quick health care you need all summer long. People of all ages choose our walk-in clinics for a wide range of routine medical issues.

Here are a few ways that choosing Express & Express Care will get your spring started off right:

Bumps and bruises

Life is always going to throw some curveballs. So, whether it’s a minor injury or you’re just not feeling well, Express & Express Care clinics can save you loads of time and money. The Express clinics at BettPlex and Duck Creek Plaza can get you in and out in around 30 minutes at a much lower cost than the emergency department. On top of that, some of our clinics offer common prescriptions, diagnostic tests and laboratory services on-site. Less running around means you can focus on feeling better.

Reserve your spot