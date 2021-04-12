START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Walk-In Care for more than spring bumps & bruises

Spring is here, and as the weather starts to warm back up again, we will begin to see more life and activity move back outdoors and summer planning really get underway. It’s always refreshing when the sun comes out and we get to spend more time doing the things we love outdoors, but it can also mean the likelihood of more injuries.
UnityPoint Clinic Express & Express Care is preparing for spring right alongside you, and we are making it more convenient than ever to get the quick health care you need all summer long. People of all ages choose our walk-in clinics for a wide range of routine medical issues.
Here are a few ways that choosing Express & Express Care will get your spring started off right:
Bumps and bruises
Life is always going to throw some curveballs. So, whether it’s a minor injury or you’re just not feeling well, Express & Express Care clinics can save you loads of time and money. The Express clinics at BettPlex and Duck Creek Plaza can get you in and out in around 30 minutes at a much lower cost than the emergency department. On top of that, some of our clinics offer common prescriptions, diagnostic tests and laboratory services on-site. Less running around means you can focus on feeling better.
Reserve your spot
Life is busy, and there is no exception to that during the spring and summer months. So, when you need care, you don’t want to wait around too long. Our walk-in clinics offer online check-in, so you can plan your visit around your schedule without worrying about wait times. At UnityPoint Clinic, you can find the relief you need at a time that's best for you. Just got to unitypoint.org and click Walk-In Wait Times at the bottom right.
Back-to-school physicals
A new service we are offering this year is scheduling your back-to-school physicals at one of our Express or Express Care clinics. Now you can enjoy more convenience when it comes to your child’s routine yearly check-up. With vacations and activities all summer, you can choose the time that’s convenient for you and your child to get their physical. You can even schedule their appointment now so that you can fit it into your spring or summer schedule easily.
Save time and money this spring by choosing walk-in care for your care needs. Express & Express Care clinics are located all throughout the Quad Cities so it’s easy to find a location whenever and wherever you need it. You can find all of our locations online and reserve your spot at unitypoint.org.