The last two months have been something for the history books in this area. An unfortunate slew of new records were registered in the region: 22.7 foot flood crest and 51 consecutive days above major flood stage. I hope the cleanup is going well for everyone that has been impacted by this historic event.
Recreational activities near and around the river have been limited if not completely cut off over the past two months. With cleanup expected to continue in the coming weeks, we will still likely see some closures as things start getting back to normal.
With our weather starting to trend toward the warmer side, it’s time to brace for our hot summer months.
- Try to not get too salty over the heat. Even though the humidity isn’t at oppressive levels yet, don’t underestimate the warmth of the sun in the afternoon. If you are finishing runs and you seem to be excessively salty, it’s signaling your body is adjusting to the heat. It’s probably going to take a few runs to get your new sweat rate in order so make sure you are hydrating properly pre/post run.
- It doesn’t hurt to cover up a bit. A hat and/or sunglasses should always be on hand to keep the sun from ruining a nice day out. Knocking out the glare from the sun has shown that runners are more relaxed than those who are squinting to block out the rays. If you are anything like me, I can use all the help I can get to make a run easier!
- Say no to UVA and UVB rays. Yes, your sunglasses will help block these out but it’s worth noting that you should be using sunscreen to keep yourself from getting a nasty sunburn. Your arms, legs, head and neck are all likely to get roasted especially if you are out in peak hours. Don’t forget to re-apply every few hours due to sweating.
With the heat comes summer race season! We are lucky to live in an area filled with an abundance of races. A quick search will reveal a myriad of race distances to choose from. With all these great events, they provide a great opportunity to gauge fitness for two of our biggest events of the year. In case you aren’t keeping track, the Bix 7 and QC Marathon are approaching. And like clockwork, they will be here before you know it.
Bix 7 – 9 weeks
QC Marathon – 17 weeks