START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: We're out of the winter rut

The Barkley Marathons were held last week in Tennessee. In true Barkley fashion, there were no finishers. When it comes to challenging running events, Barkley sits atop the trail and ultra-world. If you haven’t heard about the race, there’s some great info and a documentary that will surely get you up to speed.

I guess winter has decided to depart our area a bit early this year. Personally, I’m OK with that, and I’m sure most of you are, too. Since we have no real snow pack, and with warmer temperatures in the forecast this week, please be respectful of any off road/trail adventures. The freeze/thaw process is going to impact our trails over the next few weeks.

A good portion of our trail networks in the area are maintained by our local mountain bike crew (QCFORC.ORG). This time of year, they like to keep foot and bike traffic off their maintained trails. Any activities taking place when the ground temperatures are above freezing, create ruts and other issues that damage the trails. Feel free to visit their site for current trail conditions and closures. If they have a trail system marked as closed, please avoid it until it’s opened back up. Damage done now will lead to a lot of volunteer hours trying to resolve those issues once the weather gets nice.

Now that we are talking about warmer temps, a few suggestions come to mind as we get back out there more frequently.

Stock up on winter gear. Now is the time to look for deals for your winter running attire next season. That flashy new (and expensive) coat you’ve been eyeing, might be well within budget.

If you are transitioning from a treadmill to the streets, take it easy for the first week. The pace on a belt will be much different than it is on the roads. You are also going to activate some muscles that haven’t been used in certain ways for a while. Don’t throw in too much speedy stuff until your body feels like it’s adjusted to the change.

If you’ve been consistent for the past few months, now’s a perfect time to throw in some speedier stuff. As most of us start to kick things up to get ready for the spring/summer season, adding some quicker turnover in your runs will help on many fronts. It doesn’t have to be structured, even adding some fartlek’s can go a long way.

Jeramy Duffee is an RRCA Running Coach with racing and coaching experience ranging from 5K's to 100+ mile trail races. For running-related questions and coaching options, you can contact him at swingthegate@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0