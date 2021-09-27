START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: What is arthritis?

There are over 100 different types of arthritis. Arthritis affects more than 1 in 4 adults, roughly 92 million people in the U.S. In men and women aged 18 to 64, 1 in 3 have a diagnosis of arthritis. In people over 65, 1 in 2 men and 1 in 3 women have arthritis.
Arthritis causes pain and stiffness of joints. The most common arthritis is degenerative, or osteoarthritis, which is commonly described as “wear and tear” arthritis. Causes of osteoarthritis include genetic predisposition, obesity, and injuries. Other forms of arthritis include rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, gout, and lupus erythematosus. Fibromyalgia, which causes muscle pain, is a common condition that mimics arthritis.
It is important for someone with joint pain to establish the correct diagnosis. The rheumatology clinic has specialists that diagnose and treat arthritis. Certain lab tests can help with the diagnosis. In rheumatoid arthritis, approximately 70% of patients have a positive rheumatoid factor, but in 30% of patients the test is negative. In lupus almost 100% of patients have a positive anti-nuclear antibody (ANA) test, but the test is not specific for this diagnosis. Of 100 patients referred to a rheumatologist with a positive ANA test, only 5% have lupus. In gout, 40% of patients have a normal uric acid. Patients with psoriatic arthritis will often have normal lab tests. It is essential to establish the proper diagnosis. History and physical examination are important since depending on lab tests alone can be misleading.
Each condition is treated differently. Osteoarthritis pain is treated with medications such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDs) and muscle relaxants, physical therapy, exercise, weight loss, and dietary changes. For rheumatoid arthritis there are numerous medications available to suppress this once “crippling arthritis”. These include disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) such as hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil) and methotrexate as well as biologic medications such as Enbrel, Humira, Remicade, Orencia, Xeljanz, and Rituxan. For gout there are medications taken to prevent flares and medications used to treat acute flares. For lupus there are many medications that can control manifestations and prevent progressive kidney disease, such as hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil), Benlysta, mycophenolate, and Rituxan. These are complicated medications with numerous potential side effects requiring frequent monitoring, which a specialist in arthritis can supervise.
There are also many associated conditions that accompany arthritis. Some types of arthritis may affect other organs including heart, lung, kidney, eye, and skin. Other complications include drug (opioid) dependence, depression, and type II diabetes related to inactivity. Arthritis is the leading cause of disability among adults in the U.S. Arthritis often leads to lower income secondary to limited work ability and absenteeism as well as cost of care and medications.
Therefore, when there is a suspicion for arthritis referral to a rheumatology clinic can save time, money and prevent damages from unrecognized, prolonged arthritis. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call UnityPoint Health Trinity Rheumatology Clinic Rock Island at 309-779-3670 or Bettendorf at 563-742-5950. You can also visit unitypoint.org.