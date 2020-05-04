START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: What is tech neck? How can chiropractic help?

Tech neck. You’ve probably heard it, but what is it? Tech neck describes the condition caused by the postures held during extensive screen time. When we spend a prolonged period of time looking down at our phones, tablets or laptops, or even reading a book or writing, we tend to experience symptoms of neck pain, shoulder tension and pain, and headaches — tech neck. It’s the result of the weight of our head putting extra stress on the muscles in the upper back and back of our necks.

Imagine you’re holding a 10-pound dumbbell in one hand, arm outstretched, straight up over your head. This probably wouldn’t be too difficult, unless held there for a really long time. Now, imagine holding the same 10 pound dumbbell in one hand, arm outstretched, but at a 45 degree angle away from your body. It might not seem like much at first, but this will put a lot of strain on your shoulder muscles and likely begin to cause some pain. Think of your head as the dumbbell. The average human head weighs about 10 pounds. The more time you spend with your head angled away from its upright starting position, the more likely it is you’ll experience symptoms of tech neck.