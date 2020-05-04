START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: What is tech neck? How can chiropractic help?

We’ve all seen how many people seem to spend endless time looking down at some kind of screen. They do it while walking, watching TV and even while driving.
Tech neck. You’ve probably heard it, but what is it? Tech neck describes the condition caused by the postures held during extensive screen time. When we spend a prolonged period of time looking down at our phones, tablets or laptops, or even reading a book or writing, we tend to experience symptoms of neck pain, shoulder tension and pain, and headaches — tech neck. It’s the result of the weight of our head putting extra stress on the muscles in the upper back and back of our necks.
Imagine you’re holding a 10-pound dumbbell in one hand, arm outstretched, straight up over your head. This probably wouldn’t be too difficult, unless held there for a really long time. Now, imagine holding the same 10 pound dumbbell in one hand, arm outstretched, but at a 45 degree angle away from your body. It might not seem like much at first, but this will put a lot of strain on your shoulder muscles and likely begin to cause some pain. Think of your head as the dumbbell. The average human head weighs about 10 pounds. The more time you spend with your head angled away from its upright starting position, the more likely it is you’ll experience symptoms of tech neck.
Here are some ways that chiropractic care can help tech neck:
1. Adjustments: Chiropractors focus their care on the alignment and balance of the bones, muscles, and the tissues that connect them. Chiropractic adjustments can help maintain proper alignment of the spine to improve posture and to alleviate added stress on the muscles.
2. Soft Tissue: Many chiropractors are trained in soft-tissue therapies. This essentially focuses on breaking up “knots” in the muscles and allowing muscles, ligaments, and the connective tissue between muscles to function better.
3. Posture: Tech neck is one of many concerns related to posture. Chiropractic care, in addition to the adjustment, may include rehabilitation techniques or exercises designed to improve posture in order to allow the body to function optimally, thus reducing pain.
Skyler Zawko is a chiropractic student at Palmer College of Chiropractic; Steven L. Silverman, D.C., M.S., is an associate professor at Palmer Chiropractic Clinics.
