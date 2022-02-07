START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: What's love got to do with it?

“What’s LOVE Got to Do With It”? One of the most iconic classics of 1984 sung by the fabulous Tina Turner. “Who needs a heart when a heart can be broken?”

Whether we are looking for love, trying to fight for love or we are missing love in our current relationships, there is one question that we can start by asking ourselves. “Do I feel that I am worthy of love?” Somedays you may feel like you have it going on, and then there are seasons when you don’t. Feeling loved is not just in romantic relationships but can occur in your daily life. Maybe you are missing connection because you now work remotely. Or you do not feel seen or heard by a boss, friend or your kids.

So what makes a person feel worthy? The definition of worthy is someone or something that has desirable qualities and is entitled to respect or attention. Rather than looking outward for the attention, what if we bring this inward? What if we spent more time on ourselves to focus on feeling good within?

This can look like anything from:

Writing and journaling

Taking naps

Going to bed early and waking up earlier

Asking your partner or spouse to watch the kids for an hour

Creating a morning ritual or routine

Eating delicious nutritious foods as we nourish our bodies.

Going for daily walks

Reading a good book

Making a list and creating some boundaries of what you do and do not want in your life

When I think about someone who is worthy of themselves, I think about someone who takes time out of their day to spend on themselves. Someone who is OK with saying “no” when it doesn’t feel right or aligned with them. Someone who speaks up for what they want. Someone who cares and wants to make a positive impact in their neighborhood, community, city, state and in this world. Someone who is working on becoming a better human.

When we feel worthy, we are connected to ourselves. When we are connected to self, we know what we want. When we know what we want, we have clarity and it is easier to ask for what we need from others.

So “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” If we feel worthy, we are also giving ourselves love. When we give ourselves love, we can also act with love.

Examples of ways to act with love:

Ask questions to show authentic curiosity about another person’s interest.

Rather than blaming or shaming someone when upset, confront the individual and share your upset. Offer a suggestion or create a solution together.

Focus on what’s going right, rather than focusing on what’s going wrong. When we focus on all that’s going wrong, we tend to get more of that in our life. However, when we focus on what is working for us, you will become surprised that things aren’t really as bad as they seem.

Resist the urge to jump to conclusions and hear what the other person has to say.

Be reflective and take responsibility for your part of the problem instead of becoming defensive or striking back.

Appreciate each person’s unique worldview and work toward compassion rather than judgment.

Give yourself some grace. Don’t take yourself too seriously. Or others also. We ALL make mistakes, a part of what makes us all humans.

Take your time. Reflect, relax, and show appreciation for the good things that life has to offer.

Acting with love requires daily practice. It’s not easy. Unfinished business, past relationships, grief or trauma may be blocking your ability to lead with love. Working with the right therapist, counselor or coach can help support you in a direction of worthiness and self-love.

Rumaisa Rahman Khawaja is a mindset and resiliency coach, author, speaker and breast cancer fighter who can be reached at www.coachrumaisa.com. Khawaja helps people achieve dynamic, positive changes in their lives going from self doubt to self love by providing them with meaningful tools they can implement day-to-day to maximize life and relationships.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0