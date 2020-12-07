START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: When vaccine is available, choose selflessness

Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile. – Albert Einstein, June 1932
Given the choice, most of us naturally choose whatever benefits ourselves. Self is the more natural choice.
The arrival soon of the vaccines, not to treat COVID-19, but to begin to stop the virus, gives us all an opportunity to think of self and others at the same time.
There will be reasons why millions of Americans will be reluctant to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Some are hesitant to receive any vaccines.
This is a new virus and new vaccine. The temptation may be to let others be first.
Others will be fearful of the unknown, including possible side effects. The manufacturers have openly published side effects based on information gathered from clinical trials of the vaccines.
Others will support or actively participate in the spread of misinformation, deliberate untruths and unfounded conspiracy theories.
If you find yourself in any of these categories, we ask this ... consider the greater good of being vaccinated. Think beyond self. Think globally.
Support Local Journalism
Here is how:
Get vaccinated for yourself. By doing so, you may prevent a long hospital stay alone. You will also be preventing spread. You may have a sore arm for a couple days. You can handle that.
Get vaccinated for people who provide care for others. Every day they battle this viral beast. These dedicated and compassionate souls have selflessly put their own personal and family lives on hold to care for others day after day.
Get vaccinated for your own children and all students. Developing brains need to be in school for many reasons in addition to face-to-face learning. Many need the meals or they become uncertain about the source of their next meal. They need socialization and interaction with kids their age. They need stimulating and fun activities and may need the experts available in schools to meet individual learning challenges.
Get vaccinated for your parents, grandparents or other older adults. Older adults may be at higher risk because of age or chronic conditions. Older COVID-19 patients have been found to be at greater risk of hospitalization, the need for intensive care and mortality.
Get vaccinated for people on the edge of financial collapse and those facing homelessness. You can contribute to getting them back to work by creating immunity in your community.
Get vaccinated to contribute to the reopening of social services, which have been closed or have struggled to continue funding programs for those in need.
Get vaccinated so the stores, restaurants and sports and entertainment venues we enjoy and support can fully open and recover. You will also be supporting their employees whose lives have been upended.
Get vaccinated and choose selflessness. Not only will you be protecting yourself against a potentially deadly illness, you will giving to others.
Craig Cooper is senior communications specialist for Genesis Health System.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.