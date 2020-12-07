START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: When vaccine is available, choose selflessness

Get vaccinated for people who provide care for others. Every day they battle this viral beast. These dedicated and compassionate souls have selflessly put their own personal and family lives on hold to care for others day after day.

Get vaccinated for your own children and all students. Developing brains need to be in school for many reasons in addition to face-to-face learning. Many need the meals or they become uncertain about the source of their next meal. They need socialization and interaction with kids their age. They need stimulating and fun activities and may need the experts available in schools to meet individual learning challenges.

Get vaccinated for your parents, grandparents or other older adults. Older adults may be at higher risk because of age or chronic conditions. Older COVID-19 patients have been found to be at greater risk of hospitalization, the need for intensive care and mortality.

Get vaccinated for people on the edge of financial collapse and those facing homelessness. You can contribute to getting them back to work by creating immunity in your community.

Get vaccinated to contribute to the reopening of social services, which have been closed or have struggled to continue funding programs for those in need.