START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Why you should create a practice of gratitude

Gratitude doesn’t just feel good, it is good for us. Making a habit of being grateful for all things and opportunities in life has a big impact. When we feel grateful, it makes us more aware of good things as they happen.
When you show heartfelt gratitude and appreciation:
• You are happier, less stressed, and less depressed.
• You have an increased ability to learn and make good decisions.
• You are more likely to return kindness from others, and your kindness can have a positive effect on someone else’s actions.
• You are able to create loving bonds, build trust and feel closer to others.
Affirmations are positive statements or phrases that help you overcome negative or unhelpful thoughts that can get in the way of success. These positive statements acknowledge something to be true and can help foster gratitude. Add one of these or your own affirmations to your daily routine. Having a gratitude practice holds many well-documented health benefits including increased optimism, happiness, compassion, better sleep and greater resilience.
• I believe in myself.
• I am proud of myself.
• I choose to be happy even when I have challenges.
• I can make a difference.
• I am kind.
• My mistakes help me learn and grow.
• Today is going to be a great day.
• Today, I choose to think positively.
• My positive thoughts create positive feelings.
• Today I will face my fears.
• I am brave.
• No matter how hard it is, I can do it.
• I’ve got this.
• I am in control of my emotions.
• I am beautiful inside and out.
A gratitude practice can take many forms. You might start a note in your phone, turn a favorite notebook into a gratitude journal, or recite three things to be grateful for upon waking or before falling asleep. Families might make a practice of sharing what they are thankful for at mealtimes.
In order to get in the right frame of mind, get in the habit of asking yourself some of these daily questions to help acknowledge the good in your life:
• How was I kind today? Who was kind to me?
• What have I received today? What have I given to others today?
• What was a simple joy I experienced?
• What was unexpected in a good way?
• What was good?
• Who am I thankful or grateful for?
Kristin Bogdonas is the Nutrition & Wellness Educator for University of Illinois Extension serving Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Stark Counties. For more information, resources, and events, visit extension.illinois.edu/hmrs.