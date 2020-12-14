START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Your Health is Essential, Do Not Delay Care

The news of a vaccine offers a bit of relief after a long, tough season of fighting COVID-19.
As always, UnityPoint Health-Trinity team members have been putting their all into caring for our community, especially over the last eight months. The vaccine signals light at the end of the tunnel and the hope to get back to life pre-pandemic. Our physician and clinical leaders have developed a plan to provide the vaccine to frontline workers with the first round and begin distributing it to the communities most in need as it becomes more readily available.
Seeing the light at the end of the tunnel is encouraging but we aren’t out of the woods yet. Firstly, as soon as the opportunity arises, we encourage everyone to receive the vaccine. This will be another great tool in our fight against COVID-19, and until it becomes safe again, we have to continue to use the other tools like masking, social distancing, and proper hand hygiene. The science behind the vaccine is excellent and our local health care leaders eagerly await to receive it and we hope that you will do the same. In the meantime, we want to take this opportunity to remind you to continue to seek out care when you need it.
Do not delay seeking necessary care. Safety remains the top priority for UnityPoint Health – Trinity and, at this time, we continue to accept patients. Emergencies don’t wait and we are safe and standing by ready to help when you need it.
If you have a medical emergency, please call 911 or get to an emergency department immediately.
UnityPoint Health is also encouraging patients to keep up with preventative care such as wellness visits, vaccinations, and care for chronic conditions. Some of the surge we experienced recently is due to the fact that people put off those non-urgent medical appointments over the spring and summer. We simply do not want you to delay getting the care you truly need. We have multiple options to provide the care you need, whether that’s in person or through telehealth.
In-person
For non-urgent medical needs, UnityPoint Health – Trinity has walk-in clinics and primary care clinics that are safe and open. Patients are encouraged to book an appointment online through MyUnityPoint or the Find a Doc tool on www.unitypoint.org. If no appointment is available, you can call or message the clinic. Masks are required on all campuses to help keep both you and our team members safe. Many of our clinics are utilizing virtual waiting rooms, which allows you to wait in your car prior to the appointment instead of in the waiting room.
We also recommend using the “Reserve a Spot” website feature for walk-in clinics such as UnityPoint Clinic-Express Care or UnityPoint Clinic-Express to help maintain social distancing measures while in a waiting room.
Telehealth
The UnityPoint Health system has over 1,527 providers, covering 92 specialties, trained and ready to care for you virtually. Call your local clinic to learn more and request a telehealth appointment with your provider.
Examples of visits that may be appropriate for telehealth include follow up checks on chronic conditions like COPD, diabetes, congestive heart failure, anxiety and depression, medication checks and more. For more information, visit www.unitypoint.org/coronavirus-primary-care.aspx.
Virtual Urgent Care is also available and can be a good option for treatment for conditions like sinus infections, rashes, urinary tract infections, allergies and other illnesses. For more information, and to access UnityPoint Health’s Virtual Urgent Care, visit www.unitypoint.org/clinics/virtual-care.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
