START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Your Health is Essential, Do Not Delay Care

As always, UnityPoint Health-Trinity team members have been putting their all into caring for our community, especially over the last eight months. The vaccine signals light at the end of the tunnel and the hope to get back to life pre-pandemic. Our physician and clinical leaders have developed a plan to provide the vaccine to frontline workers with the first round and begin distributing it to the communities most in need as it becomes more readily available.

Seeing the light at the end of the tunnel is encouraging but we aren’t out of the woods yet. Firstly, as soon as the opportunity arises, we encourage everyone to receive the vaccine. This will be another great tool in our fight against COVID-19, and until it becomes safe again, we have to continue to use the other tools like masking, social distancing, and proper hand hygiene. The science behind the vaccine is excellent and our local health care leaders eagerly await to receive it and we hope that you will do the same. In the meantime, we want to take this opportunity to remind you to continue to seek out care when you need it.