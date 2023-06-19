We’re just about two weeks out from the 41st Annual Genesis Firecracker Run.

As I’ve mentioned before, this is one of the big three road races we have in our area and a great one at that!

With distances ranging from 1 mile to a 10K, there are options for everyone. They even have a Kiddie Run. Pricing appears to be the same now until race day, so plan on paying more if you decide to show up on race day (the Fourth of July) to get registered. This is a great way to kick off your Fourth of July morning!

If you already have your eyes set on the Quad-City Times Bix 7 later in July, don’t forget that the Iowa American Water Bix at 6 starts on June 22. For four consecutive Thursdays at 6 p.m. you can prep for race day by running the course with others. This is a great opportunity to see where you are and what you can expect on race day.

One of the best aspects: It’s free! If past years Bix at 6 hold true, expect a lot of heat and humidity for those training runs, so make sure you are drinking plenty of fluids before, during and after.

Speaking of the heat, we've already been tested with some of it this year. We'll have plenty to go around in the next few months as well. If you run during the heat of the day, plan accordingly to make sure you don't overdo it.

I had a race in Wyoming last June that I had to pull the plug on because of the heat. Record temps and zero shade made the daytime hours absolutely scorching. By Day Two, once the sun came back up, I was starting to get really sick.

In the weeks and months that followed, I continued to have issues being outside in the heat and the sun for any extended period of time. My outdoor summer activities were next to none, and it stunk. I finally got into my doctor about it at the end of the summer, since I was still having issues, and sure enough, it appeared I had rolled into that heat stroke category during the race.

While I was bummed to have to drop from the race, my gut told me it was the right thing to do at the time. I was glad I listened.