We've had a wild last few weeks of weather. From frigid cold to 8 inches of snow, then we add the recent batch of storms that peppered the area. I'm sitting without power now from our Tuesday morning storm that blew through (same day).

I had a day off from work and decided to sleep in and enjoy the day. Well, upon waking I checked the forecast before heading out and knew there might be an opportunity to get some rain. I was glad I didn't rush out and get caught in that mess because it hit portions of our area pretty bad.

It reminded me about spring storms and a few items that come to mind.

1. Check the weather before you head out.

Understanding what you might face helps you prepare for the run or maybe just delay it altogether. I've been caught in some nasty storms, and if you can wait it out, that's always the best choice. I'm the first to mention how much I love running after getting some rain. Splashing through puddles is a ton of fun and is an easy way to put a smile on your face. Getting caught in a storm (especially lightning) is the complete opposite, so keep an eye on the radar.

2. Pick a safe route.

Pre-storm, if you think something might roll in when you're out, running a route where you can take cover is good. Post storm, look for areas that weren't impacted (if you know) to avoid any dangers. Downed trees and the power lines that can come with them can make for a really hazardous run (if not worse).

3. Dial in your gear.

If rain is expected while you're out, having the right gear can make life easier. There are two items I'll always grab. A hat is a must. It keeps the rain out of your eyes and doesn't make the run feel like borderline water torture. A lightweight running jacket is the other must. It's not going to take up much space or weigh much. You can ball it up and throw it in a pocket just in case. Having it to help keep you dry or as importantly, maintain some body heat if needed, is worth the carry.