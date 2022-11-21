START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT:

Hey, it’s Thanksgiving week. Hopefully you’ll enjoy some much-needed time with family and friends in the coming days. I would imagine that for most of us, adding some good food and beverages will make for a relaxing weekend. Thanksgiving can be a little tricky balancing all that relaxation with staying active.

With the recent time change, it’s forced many of us to head out into the darkness to get those miles in. It’s an annual theme to bring up, but throw on some bright colors and grab a light/headlight of some kind before heading out the door. Seeing and being seen should be your main priority every time you take off on your runs. With snow already making an appearance, we are at that time of year where we also get to worry about black ice. To sum it all up, stay safe and have some fun venturing back into winter running.

So Thanksgiving, yeah, let’s hop back to that. What are your plans? If you’re anything like me, you’re trying to find that balance and optimize your opportunities to consume and burn calories. If you are on the fence and looking for questionable advice, well this might fit the bill.

1. Time to turkey trot. The 2022 McCarthy Bush Turkey Trot is an amazing way to start Thanksgiving by going out and getting a run in that morning. You’ll be supporting a good cause all while keeping active. Who knows, it might make you really hungry too!

2. Race in next few weeks. Don’t overdo it. If this is a goal race, unfortunately, you’ve got to enjoy everything in moderation. This is never the easy answer, but it’s risky to put months of training at risk. Keep the train on the tracks, you’re almost there.

3. Goal is maintaining fitness. You should set up a schedule that will keep you moving but allow that time to relax. With nothing major looming, maybe you scale that schedule back once you get into it. Remember it’s a holiday.

4. You plan on “fitness” whole turkey in your belly. See, I told you things down here might be questionable. You don’t need my advice, you’re already nailing it. Add a large drink of choice to wash all that goodness down. Sounds like you have a lot of good hang time ahead.