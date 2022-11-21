 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT:

  • 0

Hey, it’s Thanksgiving week. Hopefully you’ll enjoy some much-needed time with family and friends in the coming days. I would imagine that for most of us, adding some good food and beverages will make for a relaxing weekend. Thanksgiving can be a little tricky balancing all that relaxation with staying active.

With the recent time change, it’s forced many of us to head out into the darkness to get those miles in. It’s an annual theme to bring up, but throw on some bright colors and grab a light/headlight of some kind before heading out the door. Seeing and being seen should be your main priority every time you take off on your runs. With snow already making an appearance, we are at that time of year where we also get to worry about black ice. To sum it all up, stay safe and have some fun venturing back into winter running.

So Thanksgiving, yeah, let’s hop back to that. What are your plans? If you’re anything like me, you’re trying to find that balance and optimize your opportunities to consume and burn calories. If you are on the fence and looking for questionable advice, well this might fit the bill.

People are also reading…

1. Time to turkey trot. The 2022 McCarthy Bush Turkey Trot is an amazing way to start Thanksgiving by going out and getting a run in that morning. You’ll be supporting a good cause all while keeping active. Who knows, it might make you really hungry too!

2. Race in next few weeks. Don’t overdo it. If this is a goal race, unfortunately, you’ve got to enjoy everything in moderation. This is never the easy answer, but it’s risky to put months of training at risk. Keep the train on the tracks, you’re almost there.

3. Goal is maintaining fitness. You should set up a schedule that will keep you moving but allow that time to relax. With nothing major looming, maybe you scale that schedule back once you get into it. Remember it’s a holiday.

4. You plan on “fitness” whole turkey in your belly. See, I told you things down here might be questionable. You don’t need my advice, you’re already nailing it. Add a large drink of choice to wash all that goodness down. Sounds like you have a lot of good hang time ahead.

Jeramy Duffee Headshot

Jeramy Duffee 

Jeramy Duffee is an RRCA running coach with racing and coaching experience ranging from 5Ks to 100-plus mile trail races. For running related questions and coaching options, you can contact him at swingthegate@gmail.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

After election, marijuana advocates look to next states

After election, marijuana advocates look to next states

Marijuana advocates are looking toward their next states to target after experiencing some mixed results in the recent elections. Cannabis legalization measures for adults passed in Maryland and Missouri but failed in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota. Supporters already are looking toward a March legalization vote in Oklahoma. Ohio also could hold a vote next year. Supporters are hoping for legislative success in 2023 in Hawaii and Minnesota while also lining up more states for initiatives in 2024. Meanwhile, it could take several months before Missouri and Maryland residents legally can buy marijuana.

Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce

Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce

Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment. On Tuesday, the company notified regional authorities in California that it would lay off about 260 workers at various facilities that employ data scientists, software engineers and other corporate workers. The company would not specify how many more layoffs may be in the works beyond the ones confirmed through the filing in California. Some corporate employees in Seattle, Washington said on LinkedIn on Tuesday they were let go, too. In an announcement posted on its website Wednesday, Amazon said impacted employees were notified on Tuesday.

China state media demand strict adherence to 'zero COVID'

China state media demand strict adherence to 'zero COVID'

China's ruling party has called for strict adherence to the hard-line “zero-COVID" policy in an apparent attempt to guide public perceptions after regulations were eased slightly in places. The party's flagship newspaper said in an editorial that China must “unswervingly implement" the policy that requires mass obligatory testing and places millions under lockdown. Local party officials are under immense pressure to stop outbreaks, though they've tried to slightly ease quarantine and other anti-virus measures to reduce costs and disruption. A lockdown in the southern financial manufacturing hub of Guangzhou reportedly led to clashes between authorities and residents angry over heavy-handed measures that have led to food shortages and increasing poverty.

Tenn. inmate's mutilation highlights prison mental care woes

Tenn. inmate's mutilation highlights prison mental care woes

Three years before Tennessee death row inmate Henry Hodges cut off his own penis during what his lawyer called a “psychiatric disturbance,” a fellow prisoner told a federal judge that Hodges was being mistreated. Hodges was kept for three decades in solitary confinement, which experts say is detrimental to a person's mental health even over short periods. Although his act of self-mutilation is extreme, it underscores the significant, unaddressed mental health care needs of prisoners. In Tennessee alone, Correction Department records categorize nearly 23% of inmates as having a “serious and persistent mental illness.” Meanwhile an audit of the state's prison system has raised questions about whether it has done enough to confront the crisis.

USDA program keeps extra COVID-era money for fruits, veggies

USDA program keeps extra COVID-era money for fruits, veggies

U.S. agriculture officials have proposed changes to the federal program that helps pay the grocery bills for low-income mothers and young children. The update announced Thursday keeps a bump in payments for fresh fruits and vegetables allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Changes to the program known as WIC also would allow more whole grains, canned fish, canned beans and non-dairy milk substitutes. Officials said it would give shoppers more flexibility at the supermarket. About 6.2 million people participate in the program at a cost to the federal government of about $5 billion a year.

What to know if you've applied for student loan forgiveness

What to know if you've applied for student loan forgiveness

President Joe Biden’s plan to provide up to $20,000 in federal student loan forgiveness has been blocked by two federal courts. That's left millions of borrowers wondering what happens next. The Justice Department on Friday asked the Supreme Court to reverse one of the lower court decisions. Experts say student loan forgiveness has the potential to end up before the Supreme Court, meaning this could be a lengthy process. Biden is now facing pressure to extend a pause on payments that started during the pandemic and was supposed to end January 1.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 86: Student debt forgiveness on hold (again): 3 things to know

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News