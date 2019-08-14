Strategic Behavioral Health, the company building a mental health facility in Bettendorf, continues to encounter problems with regulators in other states.
Eagle View Behavioral Health, the SBH facility in Bettendorf, is expected to open in February 2020.
Montevista Hospital in Las Vegas, a SBH facility, has been cited for "immediate jeopardy" by state and local regulators and was prohibited from receiving new patients, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Immediate jeopardy is defined as non-compliance with regulations that place recipients of care at serious risk of injury, harm, impairment or death.
The facility also was fined $19,000 and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, CMS, will cease payments to the facility. Effective Aug. 14, CMS has also terminated its agreement with Montevista.
According to the Review-Journal, Montevista was warned in March that its Medicare-provider agreement would be terminated if it did not come into compliance with federal regulations. On June 14, CMS determined the facility still was not in substantial compliance.
Regulators determined "immediate jeopardy" based on reports of patients "cheeking" or hiding medication, and giving it to other patients. Other allegations substantiated by regulators include having fire alarms set off, leading to patients escaping the facility, including one who was not found or returned; conducting inaccurate patient assessments and plans; allowing inappropriate sexual contact between patients, and inappropriately discharging patients on weekends.
This isn't the first SBH facility determined to have significant problems. Colorado moved to revoke the license of Clear View Behavioral Health in Colorado Springs earlier this year after determining that facility had not sufficiently come into compliance after receiving "immediate jeopardy" violations in 2018. Clear View is disputing the issue in court.