'They need to see more of us': Local cardiologist's event encourages young women to pursue cardiology

Local cardiologist Dr. Rafat Padaria wants to help young girls enter the field of cardiology.

"They need to see more of us. They need to talk to us and actually understand that they can do this," Padaria said.

While she's spoken with medical students at the University of Iowa, she said she wants to encourage girls in high school as well.

That's where Padaria got the idea for a networking event at St. Ambrose University. The event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 5, will be at the Rogalski Center Ballroom, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Padaria said she wants to have high schoolers meet women in cardiology from a variety of disciplines, including physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, echocardiography, vascular, nuclear and radiation technologists.

"In talking to my friends' daughters, some of them actually have this apprehension. They don't want to go all the way into cardiology, medicine, commit all those years," Padaria said. "And then I look around me: I have nurses in cardiology, I have nurse practitioners.. they're all females. They all have wonderful jobs, and they are in my department."