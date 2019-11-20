'They need to see more of us': Local cardiologist's event encourages young women to pursue cardiology

Local cardiologist Dr. Rafat Padaria wants to help young girls enter the field of cardiology.
"They need to see more of us. They need to talk to us and actually understand that they can do this," Padaria said.
While she's spoken with medical students at the University of Iowa, she said she wants to encourage girls in high school as well.
That's where Padaria got the idea for a networking event at St. Ambrose University. The event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 5, will be at the Rogalski Center Ballroom, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport.
Padaria said she wants to have high schoolers meet women in cardiology from a variety of disciplines, including physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, echocardiography, vascular, nuclear and radiation technologists.
"In talking to my friends' daughters, some of them actually have this apprehension. They don't want to go all the way into cardiology, medicine, commit all those years," Padaria said. "And then I look around me: I have nurses in cardiology, I have nurse practitioners.. they're all females. They all have wonderful jobs, and they are in my department."
According to a May 2018 study published in the medical journal Jama Cardiology, a survey of almost 5,000 internal medicine trainees showed that women were much more likely than men to have never considered going into cardiology (63% to 37%) and less likely to have chosen cardiology as a field of study (34% for men, 12% for women).
Padaria has invited high schools from around the Quad-Cities to send young women to the event, which she says will be informal by design. "I want them to come and meet us. There will be hors d'oeuveres and drinks, and there'll be roundtable discussions."
Multiple hospital systems will be represented, including UnityPoint-Trinty and Genesis Health System. Padaria, who is also the chair of the Iowa chapter of the American College of Cardiology Women in Cardiology, said the chapter executive will also be in attendance.
Padaria, who is married and has two children, said she also wants to show that even if cardiology is a tough discipline, it's possible to work in it and have a family as well. "There's a lot of apprehension in young girls — how can I be a doctor, how can I do this, how can I run a family? How will I do so many years of education? Well, there are people like us," she said. "Come and talk to us."